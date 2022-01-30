This week's college hoops
Back to normal: With all of the rescheduled games this college basketball season, this upcoming week – weather permitting – will be about as normal a week as the three local college have had. There is just one makeup date and only the St. Ambrose University men and Black Hawk College women play three times in the next seven days. The lone makeup date also sets up an interesting week for the BHC women as they will play Kishwaukee twice in five days.
The St. Ambrose women may have one of the most important games on the docket. Winners of 16 straight, the 22-1 Fighting Bees take a 15-1 CCAC record into Wednesday’s game at No. 20 ranked St. Xavier (16-5, 14-1 CCAC) in Chicago. This is the only regular-season meeting between the two schools this season.
This week's men's games -- Monday: St. Ambrose at Iowa Wesleyan, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Black Hawk at *Kishwaukee CC, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: *Wheaton at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Highland CC, 7 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *North Park, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Judson, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games -- Tuesday: Black Hawk at *Kishwaukee CC, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: Augustana at *Elmhurst, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *St. Xavier, 5 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Highland CC, 5 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *North Park, 5 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Judson, 1 p.m.; *Kishwaukee at Black Hawk, 1 p.m.
Winning ways: After having their first five games of January wiped off the original schedule because of health and safety concerns surrounding their opponents, the Black Hawk women have won four straight games to move their record to 11-8.
In those four wins, the Lady Braves have not allowed more than 54 points in any game.
The Lady Braves (3-0 in Arrowhead Conference play) will be without four players for Tuesday’s Arrowhead showdown at Kishwaukee (12-6, 3-1 Arrowhead) as they are in COVID-19 quarantine protocols until Wednesday. Head coach Logan Frye, also in quarantine, is expected to be back for Saturday’s rematch.
-- Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com