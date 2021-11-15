THIS WEEK'S COLLEGE HOOPS

Loading up the buses: It will be a busy travel weekend ahead for both the Augustana College men's and women's basketball programs as both have out-of-town weekend doubleheaders. Coach Tom Jessee's men are playing in the Illinois-Michigan Challenge with games at Calvin (on Friday) and Alma (on Saturday). Coach Mark Beinborn's women have their second straight weekend getaway with matinees against Anderson (in Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday) and at Wittenberg (on Sunday).
This week's men's games – Tuesday: Saint Mary's (Minn.) at Augustana 7 p.m.; Black Hawk at Spoon River 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: *Olivet Nazarene at St. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Augustana at Calvin, 6:30 p.m. (CST). Saturday: Augustana at Alma, 2 p.m. (CST); St. Ambrose at *Trinity Christian, 3 p.m.; Black Hawk at Morton, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games – Tuesday: Black Hawk at Spoon River, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: UW-Whitewater at Augustana, 7 p.m.; *Trinity International at St. Ambrose, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: Waubonsee CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Saturday: Augustana vs. Anderson (at Springfield, Ohio), 1 p.m. (CST); St. Ambrose at *Trinity Christian, 1 p.m.; Black Hawk at Morton, 1 p.m. Sunday: Augustana at Wittenberg, 12 p.m. (CST)
Balancing act: Heading into the season, St. Ambrose University women's basketball coach Krista Van Hauen was hoping to see plenty of scoring balance from her team. So far, she is getting it. Through their first five games, the Fighting Bees have five players – Kylie Wroblewski (14.4), Jaynee Prestergaard (13.6), Madeline Prestergaard (12.2), Shayne Smith (10.8) and Anna Plumer (10.2) all averaging in double-figures.