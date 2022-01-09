This week's college hoops

Here we go: The Augustana College women’s basketball team begins a series of makeup games with Monday’s home contest against North Park. It was a game that was scheduled to be played on Dec. 19 and was originally granted as a forfeit when the NPU program faced COVID-19 issues and was not able to make the trip. The CCIW rescinded that league-wide forfeit rule this past week and will now use Mondays to make up games moving forward. The Vikings are already facing three such games.
This week's men's games -- Tuesday: *Highland CC at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Wednesday: Augustana at *Wheaton, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Olivet Nazarene, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Illinois Valley CC, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.; *Roosevelt at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games -- Monday: *North Park at Augustana, 7 p.m. Tuesday: *Highland CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Wednesday: *Elmhurst at Augustana, 7, p.m.; St. Ambrose at Olivet Nazarene, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: Black Hawk at *Illinois Valley CC, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.
Happy New Year, indeed: There might not have been a team happier than the St. Ambrose University men to see December end. In the month, Coach Ray Shovlain’s Fighting Bees dropped all seven games they played. They then opened the 2022 portion of their season with a pair of road victories in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, avenging two of those December setbacks — against Governors State and Lincoln.