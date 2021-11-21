This week's college hoops

Happy Thanksgiving: While you hopefully get to enjoy Thanksgiving week with lots of family time and bountiful feasts, it is sort of slim pickings on the Quad-City college basketball front around the holiday. We have only seven games on the slate this week with the Augustana men and the St. Ambrose and Black Hawk women hosting contests in that span.
This week's men's games – Tuesday: Illinois College at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Calumet St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m. Sunday: Augustana at UW-Stevens Point, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games – Tuesday: St. Ambrose at Calumet St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.; Des Moines Area CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at Webster, 1 p.m. Sunday: Graceland at St. Ambrose, TBA
A good sign? This week's trivia is brought to you from Dan Sand. The retired assistant sports information director at Augustana dug out this tidbit regarding new Augie men's basketball head coach Tom Jessee and his predecessor, Grey Giovanine. Both lost their Augie head coaching debuts on the road vs. the defending national champion — Jessee a 90-70 loss at 17th-ranked UW-Oshkosh and Giovanine an 80-53 loss at UW-Platteville. Jessee, who served as Giovanine's assistant for 21 seasons, can only hope that's a harbinger of things to come as Giovanine finished his Augie run with a stellar 433-150 record, 10 CCIW titles and two NCAA Division III title game appearances.