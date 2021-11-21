 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week's college hoops
0 Comments
topical alert

This week's college hoops

  • Updated
  • 0

Happy Thanksgiving: While you hopefully get to enjoy Thanksgiving week with lots of family time and bountiful feasts, it is sort of slim pickings on the Quad-City college basketball front around the holiday. We have only seven games on the slate this week with the Augustana men and the St. Ambrose  and Black Hawk women hosting contests in that span.

This week's men's games – Tuesday: Illinois College at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Calumet St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m. Sunday: Augustana at UW-Stevens Point, 3 p.m.

This week's women's games – Tuesday: St. Ambrose at Calumet St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.; Des Moines Area CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at Webster, 1 p.m. Sunday: Graceland at St. Ambrose, TBA

A good sign? This week's trivia is brought to you from Dan Sand. The retired assistant sports information director at Augustana dug out this tidbit regarding new Augie men's basketball head coach Tom Jessee and his predecessor, Grey Giovanine. Both lost their Augie head coaching debuts on the road vs. the defending national champion — Jessee a 90-70 loss at 17th-ranked UW-Oshkosh and Giovanine an 80-53 loss at UW-Platteville. Jessee, who served as Giovanine's assistant for 21 seasons, can only hope that's a harbinger of things to come as Giovanine finished his Augie run with a stellar 433-150 record, 10 CCIW titles and two NCAA Division III title game appearances.

-- Tom Johnston

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News