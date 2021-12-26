This week's college hoops

Women own the week: The Quad-Cities women’s college basketball teams take center stage in the final week of the calendar year. The St. Ambrose University women are hosting the adapted SAU Christmas Classic on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Black Hawk College women return to action after a 10-day break and will play three games at the Illinois Central College Holiday Tourney in Peoria, opening on Tuesday with a game against NJCAA Div. II top-ranked Kirkwood Community College (11-0). And the Augustana women will host a non-conference game on Thursday evening, welcoming Monmouth College to the Carver Center.

The schedule for the SAU gathering, its first home tourney action in Coach Krista Van Hauen's 12-year tenure, has taken on a new look since originally scheduled as a four-team gathering. SAU (14-1) opens with a game on Tuesday against Midland (Iowa) University (6-7) and then tangles with nationally 10th-ranked Marian University (12-2) on Thursday. Both of those games are scheduled for 5 p.m. tips. Midland and Marian will meet up in Lee Lohman Arena on Wednesday at 5.

This week's men's games -- Thursday: Augustana at Aurora, 3 p.m.