This week's college hoops

Now it gets serious: While the Augustana College and St. Ambrose University men’s and women’s basketball teams have been playing conference games, the Black Hawk College men and women finally enter Arrowhead Conference play this week. In an oddity, both the SAU and BHC men and women will also have non-conference games on Saturday.
This week's men's games – Tuesday: Black Hawk at Augustana JV, 7 p.m. Wednesday: *North Central at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Governors State, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: *Kishwaukee CC at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Carroll, 4 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Lincoln, 3 p.m.; McHenry County College at Black Hawk, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games – Wednesday: Augustana at *North Central, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Governors State, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: *Kishwaukee CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Saturday: Augustana at *Carroll, 2 p.m.; St. Ambrose at Lincoln, 1 p.m.; McHenry County College at Black Hawk, 1 p.m.
Milestone moment: Shayne Smith is in her first season with the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team, but she will be remembered for reaching a great scoring mark as a Fighting Bee. In last Tuesday’s 68-59 victory over Midland, the senior transfer went over the 1,000-point plateau for her career. The guard from Hume, Ill., scored 835 points in three seasons at Monmouth College. She is averaging 11.1 points per game for SAU, having scored 166 in helping the Bees to a 15-1 start.