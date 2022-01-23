This week's QC college basketball

Schedules in flux: With teams still trying to make up games that had previously been postponed and other teams having to postpone, the college basketball schedule continues to be jumbled this week.
The Augustana College women have yet another three-game week as they have a Monday makeup at Carroll scheduled. That game was rescheduled from Jan. 8 when Carroll's program had COVID-19 issues.
Both Black Hawk College teams will see plenty of action this week with the men scheduled for three games and the women two after an originally scheduled game for Monday was scrapped. They both have makeup Arrowhead Conference games slated for Tuesday against Illinois Valley CC. Those games had been originally scheduled for Jan. 13.
The IVCC women (2-15) have not played since Dec. 15 and the IVCC men (6-11, 1-1 Arrowhead) have seen limited action in January.
While a built-in weather makeup date is going unused on Thursday, both teams will travel to South Suburban on Saturday.
This week's men's games -- Monday: St. Ambrose JV at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Wednesday: Augustana at *North Central, 7 p.m.; *Cardinal Stritch at St. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: *Carroll at Augustana, 7 p.m.; *Calumet St. Joseph at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.; Black Hawk at South Suburban, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games -- Monday: Augustana at *Carroll, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Black Hawk at Illinois Valley CC, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: *North Central at Augustana, 7 p.m.; *Cardinal Stritch at St. Ambrose, 5:30 p.m. Saturday: *Carroll at Augustana, 5 p.m.; *Calumet St. Joseph at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.; Black Hawk at South Suburban, 1 p.m.
Defense wins games: There is a sure-fire way to win basketball games and that’s to play defense. In rolling to a 20-1 record, the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team has done just that. SAU is allowing 58.6 points per game, which, according to NAIA statistics, is the 40th best defensive average in the country. The Fighting Bees are holding foes to 33.3% shooting from the field, which is eighth-best nationally.
Coach Krista Van Hauen has installed a defense that was used by SAU athletic director Mike Holmes when he was coaching and Holmes has even helped out teaching some of that defense this season.
