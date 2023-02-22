BOURBONNAIS, Ill. -- Olivet Nazarene took away any hopes the St. Ambrose women's basketball team held off pulling off an opening-round upset in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

The Tigers forced the Fighting Bees into 44 turnovers as they moved on to the semifinals with an 82-42 victory Wednesday at McHie Arena.

St. Ambrose hoped to slow down an offense that averaged 95.1 points during the regular season and accomplished that objective but struggled to take care of the ball and then score when they did have an opportunity to shoot.

The Fighting Bees, finishing with their lowest offensive output of the season, mustered just two points in the first quarter and 15 in the first half as the Tigers methodically built a lead.

Olivet Nazarene opened a 12-2 margin after the first quarter and a 37-15 lead at the half.

Olivet Nazarene broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring St. Ambrose 24-12 to extend its lead to 61-27 into the fourth quarter.

Neither team shot the ball well and St. Ambrose actually out-shot and out-rebounded Olivet Nazarene.

The Bees hit 32.7 percent of their shots while the Tigers connected at a 32.3-percent pace but used the turnovers and 19 offense rebounds to get 90 shots off in the game. St. Ambrose took just 52 shots.

Senior Jaynee Prestegaard and freshman Abby Wolter led the Fighting Bees with double-doubles.

Prestegaard finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Wolter totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Their work on the glass helped St. Ambrose (16-13) maintain a 57-44 rebounding advantage.

Caroline Boehne and Maggie Cora were the only Tigers to reach double figures, finishing with 12 and 10 points respectively for Olivet Nazarane (20-8).