DALLAS – Caitlin Clark had a parting gift in mind for the two University of Iowa women’s basketball players who completed their college careers on Sunday.

But, LSU had other ideas.

The Tigers denied Clark her wish to send Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock out with a win in their final games as Hawkeyes, rolling to a 102-85 victory over Iowa in front of a championship game-record crowd of 19,482 at the American Airlines Center.

"This isn’t how we wanted it to end," Clark said.

Winning its first NCAA title in the sport, LSU ended the Hawkeyes’ hopes by hitting 11 of 16 shots in the fourth quarter to turn away Iowa after it had cut a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to seven points.

"We can walk away knowing that we didn’t quit. We were down at the half, but we continued to believe," Warnock said. "We continued to fight. They were just a little bit too much for us in this game."

LSU finished with five players in double figures, shot 54.3% for the game and more than doubled its season average of five 3-point baskets per game with an 11-of-17 shooting performance from behind the arc.

Both teams dealt with a tightly-officiated game in which a title-game record 37 fouls were called, 19 on the Tigers and 18 on the Hawkeyes.

Czinano and Warnock both spent the final minutes of their college careers on the bench after fouling out, Czinano exiting with 6 minutes, 25 seconds left in the game and Warnock with 1:33 remaining.

"They deserved better than that," Clark said.

Clark, who finished with a game-high 30 points, was reminded that the Hawkeyes didn’t accomplish their final goal of the season just seconds after the game ended. LSU’S Angel Reese followed Clark around the court, pointing to her ring finger.

The antics of the Maryland transfer, who was held eight points and five rebounds below her season averages on Sunday, didn’t draw much of a response from Clark.

"I was just trying to get to the handshake line and shake hands and be grateful that my team was in that position. That’s all you can do is hold your head high, be proud of what you did," Clark said.

"All the credit in the world to LSU. They were tremendous. They deserve it, had a tremendous season. … Honestly, I have no idea (what happened). I was just trying to spend the last few moments on the court, especially with the five people that I’ve started 92 games with."

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder shrugged off the moment as well.

“I’m sure (Reese) was really proud of her accomplishment and I would be really proud of my accomplishment if I made it, won the national championship," Bluder said. "We’re all different people and we all have different ways to show our emotions. I’ve got to focus on what I can control."

During the game, controlling the Tigers proved problematic for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa trimmed a 63-42 deficit two minutes into the third quarter to seven points on two occasions late in the quarter, but that was as close as the Hawkeyes would come.

Clark drilled one of her championship game-record eight 3-point baskets to spark a run of 12 unanswered points that cut the LSU lead to 63-51.

Czinano hit a jumper off a turnover in the paint to pull Iowa within 69-62 with 2:58 to go in the quarter and Molly Davis scored on a drive with 2:07 remaining in the third before the Tigers ran off six straight points to carry a 75-64 advantage into the final quarter.

"Iowa is a great team. We knew they would make runs," said LSU's Alexis Morris, who scored 21 points. "I kept telling my teammates, whatever we do, we’ll take twos over threes."

A jumper by Kate Martin, who matched Czinano’s 13-point effort, had the Hawkeyes within 77-69 with 8:44 to go, but Morris answered and the Tigers (34-2) maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the game.

Bluder suggested on Saturday that LSU shared similarities with the top-ranked South Carolina team the Hawkeyes (31-7) defeated Friday but was a better shooting team.

The Tigers proved that in the first half, riding the strength of 58.3% shooting and a 9-of-12 start from 3-point range to a 59-42 halftime lead.

Jasmine Carson, a graduate transfer from West Virginia who hadn’t scored a point in the last three games, did most of the damage from long range. Averaging just 8.6 points per game, Carson scored 16 of her 21 first-half points in the second quarter as LSU expanded the 27-22 lead it held after the opening quarter.

Carson hit all five 3-point shots she attempted in the first half, including four in the second quarter to leave Iowa in a hole too deep to overcome.

"Jasmine may be the second-best pure shooter I’ve ever coached," said LSU coach Kim Mulkey, who added to her collection of national championships that included three she won at Baylor. "When she made those first couple, and then (Last-Tear) Poa hits one, Jasmine hits another, this game was won in the second quarter."