Titans shoot down Vikings in CCIW thriller

One of the key talking points of the pregame plan for the Augustana Vikings was to limit Illinois Wesleyan's 3-point shooting in Sunday's CCIW men's basketball clash at Carver Center.
In two of the most significant stretches of the game, it was IWU 3-pointers that turned the contest.
The biggest of those was Charlie Bair's triple from the top of the key with 2:40 left in overtime that gave the Titans a lead they never lost as they outscored the Viking 13-6 in the extra session for a 74-67 victory.
Bair, presumably, was not on 23rd-ranked Augustana's scouting report as that was his first 3-point bucket of the season after seven misses.
“I don't even remember what we had going there,” said Bair, who scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. “(Luke) Yoder had a dribble-drive, made a great basketball move, jump-stopped and hit me at the top. That's the kind of situation all competitors want to be in, especially in an overtime game in an arena like this.”
Just before Bair's triple, Grant Wolfe, back after missing three games because of concussion symptoms, scored on a scoop that countered three points to start overtime by Augie's Micah Martin (11 points, eight rebounds). After IWU took a 66-64 lead, the Vikings missed five of six shots, getting only a Pierson Wofford triple with :09.9 left after the Titans had a 70-64 lead.
Augie had chances to put away the game late in regulation. Wofford (16 points, 11 rebounds) had an open 3-point look all but go down as it barely crawled out of the cylinder with 13 seconds left. Augie then needed a banked in Martin free throw with :06.2 left in regulation just to force the overtime.
“The biggest thing that we talked about going in was to limit their 3-point attempts and they go 11 for 20 from 3,” Augie head coach Grey Giovanine said. “The two things we talked about — 3-point shooting and offensive rebounding, we did a good job not letting them get offensive rebounds, but we allowed them to light it up from 3. Known shooters got shots.”
IWU was 7-of-10 from the 3-point land in the first half.
Wolfe led IWU (7-2, 2-1 CCIW) with 14 points, while Doug Wallen, Peter Lambesis and Keondre Schumacher all scored nine points as the Titans were held nine points under their season average.
Austin Elledge added 15 points for the Vikings and Lucas Simon nine.
Earlier in the game, Augustana was beginning to gain some traction for what could have been a huge victory. With 2:55 left in the first half, freshman guard Jack McDonald nailed a 3-pointer to give the Vikings (6-3, 1-1 CCIW) a 32-25 lead.
Undaunted, IWU answered as sophomore Cory Noe — just into the game — drilled back-to-back 3s. Yoder added a third, Alex O'Neill converted a dunk and Bair split free throws. With :42 left in the half, the Titans had a 12-2 run and the game was tied at 34, where it stood at halftime.
“What I really liked was when Augustana had us by 10 there in the first half, our guys didn't blink,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Our guys kept competing.”
The second half was back-and-forth in the game that featured 15 lead changes and 12 ties — most of those in the final 20 minutes. At times, Augie made things much more difficult on itself than it needed, including struggling from the charity stripe.
“You can't go 14 for 23 from the free-throw line and beat a good team,” Giovanine said. “Defensively, we didn't do a good job on their 3-point shooters and offensively, we were awful from the free-throw line.”