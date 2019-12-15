Titans shoot down Vikings in CCIW thriller

Augie had chances to put away the game late in regulation. Wofford (16 points, 11 rebounds) had an open 3-point look all but go down as it barely crawled out of the cylinder with 13 seconds left. Augie then needed a banked in Martin free throw with :06.2 left in regulation just to force the overtime.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The biggest thing that we talked about going in was to limit their 3-point attempts and they go 11 for 20 from 3,” Augie head coach Grey Giovanine said. “The two things we talked about — 3-point shooting and offensive rebounding, we did a good job not letting them get offensive rebounds, but we allowed them to light it up from 3. Known shooters got shots.”

IWU was 7-of-10 from the 3-point land in the first half.

Wolfe led IWU (7-2, 2-1 CCIW) with 14 points, while Doug Wallen, Peter Lambesis and Keondre Schumacher all scored nine points as the Titans were held nine points under their season average.

Austin Elledge added 15 points for the Vikings and Lucas Simon nine.

Earlier in the game, Augustana was beginning to gain some traction for what could have been a huge victory. With 2:55 left in the first half, freshman guard Jack McDonald nailed a 3-pointer to give the Vikings (6-3, 1-1 CCIW) a 32-25 lead.