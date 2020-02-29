Total team effort helps Hawkeyes pummel Penn State

IOWA CITY — Luka Garza continued to put up monstrous numbers Saturday.
Iowa’s junior center tossed in 25 points, collected 17 rebounds and blocked four shots. He recorded his 14th consecutive 20-point game, breaking Fred Brown’s 49-year old school record, and moved into second on Iowa’s single-season scoring list, further cementing his claim to a pile of postseason awards.
But perhaps more than any game all season, the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes persevered because of what everyone else did.
CJ Fredrick gave Iowa a boost in his return to the lineup and everyone who played did something significant as the Hawkeyes romped through the second half to claim a 77-68 victory over 16th-ranked Penn State at sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It was Iowa’s 13th consecutive victory at home and it keeps the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7) in contention for a top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament. They are tied for fifth in the standings with Penn State (21-8, 11-7) pending the outcome of Saturday night’s game between Maryland and Michigan State.
No one used the term “total team effort’’ this time, but they certainly could have.
“It was just a bunch of guys doing their job,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
“It was the other guys making plays,’’ Penn State coach Patrick Chambers added. “Having CJ back I’m sure really helped them.’’
Fredrick finished with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Joe Wieskamp collected 13 points and six rebounds. Freshman Joe Toussaint had a career-best eight assists. Connor McCaffery made the only two shots he attempted — both 3s — and had his 12th turnover-free game of the season.
Ryan Kriener, Bakari Evelyn and Cordell Pemsl each had six or more points coming off the bench and Pemsl grabbed six rebounds, many of them coming during a first-half stretch in which Penn State threated to take a big lead.
“There are so many scorers on this team, so many people who can impact the game in different ways,’’ said Garza, who made just 3 of 16 shots in the first half before bouncing back to get 18 points and 9 rebounds in the second half. “Cordell was huge for us in the first half and Ryan was huge for us in different parts of the game.’’
The Hawkeyes, who lost a wild battle with Penn State in early January, took complete control at the outset of the second half.
They set the stage for that by going on a 13-2 run late in the first half, a stretch in which Penn State made just 1 of 10 shots. That erased an 8-point deficit and gave the Hawkeyes a 35-34 halftime edge.
Within the first 100 seconds of the second half, Connor McCaffery made a 3, Wieskamp scored inside off a pass from Garza and Garza also scored inside to make it 42-34.
“We wanted to come out and punch them,’’ Fredrick said “We knew we didn’t play our best in the first half but we were still up 1. We just wanted to create some separation and kind of set the tone for how the second half was going to do.’’
Even though there were 18 minutes, 23 seconds remaining when Penn State called a timeout to settle things down, Chambers figured his team was in trouble.
“They really jumped us in the second half,’’ he said. “That was the story of the game, those first eight minutes of the second half. We just couldn’t recover.’’
The Hawkeyes later had a stretch in which they turned the ball over four times in five possessions, allowing Penn State to get to within 62-54.
But Connor McCaffery came back into the game and steadied the ship. He got the ball inside to Garza for an easy basket, Evelyn made a 3 and Wieskamp and Evelyn added four free throws when the Nittany Lions’ Mike Watkins was called for a technical foul with 4:07 to go, stretching the Iowa lead to 71-54.
Coach McCaffery said he thought his team’s activity level was much better in the second half and he loved the fact that everyone who stepped onto the court got involved, not just Garza.
“Nobody is hung up on minutes, who starts,’’ McCaffery said. “They just want to win and they really, truly love each other …
“It’s good players playing together, locking into the game plan,’’ he added. “None of them have been perfect so there’s always times where somebody else has to step up.’’
Chambers felt his team actually did a solid job on Garza after the Iowa star scored 34 against Penn State in an 89-86 loss back on Jan. 4.
“It took him 28 shots (on Saturday),’’ Chambers said. “At the end, he got some garbage baskets but I thought we did a nice job on him.’’
Garza said he couldn’t ever recall missing that many shots in a game.
“But over the course of my career I’ve gotten to a point where I don’t let that bother me,’’ he said. “I’m going to keep shooting the ball and keep scoring the ball no matter how many shots it takes me. I need to keep being aggressive. I need to be that way for our team.’’
Lamar Stevens led Penn State with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Seth Lundy added a career-high 19, but the freshman cooled off considerably after making four 3s and scoring 14 points before halftime.