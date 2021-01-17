Tough foul on Illinois' Kofi Cockburn could have been spark against Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN — In a series of missed opportunities for Illinois in its Saturday Big Ten Conference loss to Ohio State, one moment jumps out that could have been the catalyst for another comeback victory for the Illini.
Following a missed jumper by Ayo Dosunmu, Illini center Kofi Cockburn was fouled to the face by Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. with 11:57 left in the game. Illinois was down 59-48, but the Illini had not let the possibility of a comeback slip away.
They needed a spark to take it to that next level and this seemed like the moment.
Getting anything rolling for Cockburn had been a challenge all game and the foul brought some anger out as words were exchanged between Cockburn and Washington. Freshman Andre Curbelo stepped in between the players as Washington was called for a flagrant 1 foul.
But an unfortunately timed media timeout instantly stalled some of the momentum of the moment. When Cockburn missed his two free throws and then turned the ball over, the Buckeyes came away unscathed.
The Illini comeback that eventually developed had to wait several more minutes to arrive and ultimately came up six points short in the 87-81 setback.
Cockburn's frustration throughout the game was evident in his 15 point and 11 rebound performance, but teammate Adam Miller had a different interpretation.
"Kofi is a great player and he's also a great teammate. If it looks like he's bothered, he's probably not. He's just thinking about what he needs to do next," Miller said. "Kofi is always locked in. It is just little things that we can do here and there as a team that will also help us individually. I don't feel like it is one person, I think all of us have to come together."
'Getting it figured out:' In this post-game press conference, Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood frequently referenced upcoming team meetings in finding solutions for the Illini's two-game losing streak.
"We are going to have some very tough meetings and we will get this figured out. (The problem) is a lack of competitive spirit and I wish I had the answer. That's what I'm searching for," Underwood said.
In their preparation for Ohio State, Illinois zeroed in on the rebound game and although the final stat line had the Illini winning the board battle 29-28, they were at a significant disadvantage in the first half as Ohio State opened a big lead.
"We knew they were going to crash the board and they were No. 1 in the league. We worked for three days on hitting and making contact with guys and we were down nine at half on the glass (20-11)," Underwood said. "The first possession of the game was an offensive rebound (for them). That will tell you where our focus is.
"We've got to put five guys on the floor who will be competitive and not ride the emotional waves of good and bad and just play."
With COVID-19 restrictions limiting media access to practices, how exactly the Illini prepare for games is unclear this season. However, according to Underwood, it is not a pretty picture.
"We finish practices like a high school JV team," Underwood said. "Our emotional concentration and ability ... It doesn't matter if we go an hour and a half, it doesn't matter if we go three hours. I've structured practices every way possible.
"This week for example, we ended practice in a horrible fashion. It doesn't matter if you put them in a line and run them. You can chew them out. You can compliment them. You can rally them. We have to get this figured out."
Mr. Basketball lights up Illinois again: There's seems to be something special when Ohio State sophomore EJ Liddell gets to face home-state competition. The Ohio State sophomore has had career games against the Illini, one of his major potential recruiting destinations while attending Belleville West High School.
Liddell won the Illinois Mr. Basketball in both his junior and senior seasons, along with back-to-back Class 4A state titles with the Maroons and puts on a show when facing Illinois.
He scored a career-high 26 points including four 3-pointers and seven rebounds on Saturday. Before Saturday's game, Liddell had hit two 3s in the entire season. He was also a key defensive piece that double-teamed Cockburn and limited him to seven field goal attempts.
During the Illini's trip to Ohio State last season, Liddell had a season-high 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, also a season high.
Adam Miller, 2020's Illinois Mr. Basketball, appreciated the challenges Liddell brought to the court when double teams aren't an easy solution for the defense.
"He's a great player and he plays hard. He is a tough cover. He is a quick dump off guy and he has the rise-up and the face-up game," Miller said. "He has a good mid-range game. That keeps the bigs on their heels because how are you going to play him? Plus, (Ohio State) has shooters so we can’t really help as much."