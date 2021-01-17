Tough foul on Illinois' Kofi Cockburn could have been spark against Ohio State

"Kofi is a great player and he's also a great teammate. If it looks like he's bothered, he's probably not. He's just thinking about what he needs to do next," Miller said. "Kofi is always locked in. It is just little things that we can do here and there as a team that will also help us individually. I don't feel like it is one person, I think all of us have to come together."

'Getting it figured out:' In this post-game press conference, Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood frequently referenced upcoming team meetings in finding solutions for the Illini's two-game losing streak.

"We are going to have some very tough meetings and we will get this figured out. (The problem) is a lack of competitive spirit and I wish I had the answer. That's what I'm searching for," Underwood said.

In their preparation for Ohio State, Illinois zeroed in on the rebound game and although the final stat line had the Illini winning the board battle 29-28, they were at a significant disadvantage in the first half as Ohio State opened a big lead.