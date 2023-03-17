IOWA CITY — One of the more analytical statistics in basketball is a player's plus/minus while on the court.

It tracks how a team does when a specific player is on the court during their amount of minutes. More times than not, the winning side will have the player with the highest plus/minus number.

That stat is a foreign language for Molly Davis.

"I don't even know what a plus/minus is to be honest," Iowa's backup point guard said.

The player that she gives a breather to on occasions had a feeling she didn't know about it.

"That doesn't surprise me," Caitlin Clark said. "It is an important statistic."

Davis may not know the ins and outs of plus/minus, but the number speaks for itself.

When the Central Michigan transfer was on the floor for 17 minutes, 52 seconds, the Hawkeyes were plus-36 and she had the momentum-sealing sequence in helping Iowa to a 95-43 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Friday afternoon in a sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

"To do it in front of a sold out crowd, it is awesome," Davis said. "It is really something special and a dream come true."

It marked the first time Davis was part of an NCAA Tournament triumph in her collegiate career. Her only appearance in the Field of 68 was in the bubble tourney two years ago.

The opponent? Iowa.

Now, it has come full circle.

"We just value Molly so much," Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder said. "She's a person that does her job, she's quiet and goes about her business and doesn't need a lot of attention."

Davis knew her role was going to be far different than her time at Central Michigan. She went from being a starter and leading scorer to bench minutes and less scoring.

Fine by her.

The primary reason she transferred to Iowa City was to win.

"I'm pretty self aware of what my role was going to be," Davis said.

Standing at 5-foot-7, Davis had the biggest play of the game.

She scored a layup and was fouled by Lions' forward Taylor Bell that was ruled intentional. It led to Kate Martin knocking down two free throws, then with retaining possession, Hannah Stuelke scoring a bucket.

Six points in one trip all started by Davis. The crowd of 14,382 erupted.

"Definitely a little momentum shift," she said. "It was a little hit to the head."

Clark called her one of the most unselfish teammates on the roster.

"Molly has been tremendous," Clark said. "She can give us that spark off the bench because we're going to need it."