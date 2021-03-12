Hawkeyes find the energy to roll into title game

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"You always want to be playing your best basketball in March," she added, "and I think we are."

Despite that, the sixth-seeded Hawkeyes (18-8) got all they could handle from the seventh-seeded Spartans for the better part of three quarters.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half, and there were 19 lead changes in the first 23 minutes. Michigan State (15-8) managed a 41-40 halftime lead.

Iowa finally opened a little bit of a gap in the third quarter, and when Clark nailed her first 3-pointer of the game with five seconds remaining in the frame, it opened its largest lead up to that point at 64-57.

The Hawkeyes then scored 11 straight points early in the fourth quarter to really take command. Warnock began that surge with a three-point play off an offensive rebound, and Clark, who made just 4 of her first 18 shots, finished it with back-to-back 3s to make it 77-62.

"You’ve just got to step up and shoot it," Clark said when asked about continuing to launch 3-pointers after having missed so many. "I was pretty open on both of them so it would have looked bad if I didn’t shoot it.

"On the second one, Monika was saying ‘No, no, pull it out,’ but I said ‘Naw, this is wide open, I’ve got to shoot it.'"