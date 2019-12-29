Toussaint bounces back to spark Hawkeyes rout

IOWA CITY — Joe Toussaint had eight days to bounce back from by far the worst game of his young college basketball career.
But Iowa’s freshman point guard said it didn’t really take that much to get past a horrendous performance against Cincinnati in his first career start.
All it really took was a phone call to Mom. And maybe a different pair of shoes.
Toussaint looked completely rejuvenated Sunday as he responded with the best game of his career, collecting six points, seven assists and five steals to spark the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes to a dominating 93-51 thrashing of Kennesaw State in front of the first sellout crowd of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The kid got plenty of help. The Hawkeyes (10-3) reached season highs for points, assists (27), steals (14) and field goal percentage (59.1) and scored an extraordinary 64 points in the paint in the rout.
Starting center Luka Garza made 9 of 11 shots from the field and scored 23 points to go along with eight rebounds. Ryan Kriener came off the bench to go 9 for 9 from the field and score a career-high 20 points. Joe Wieskamp added 18 points.
But it was Toussaint who got them off to a strong start.
“I think he grew up from that experience (against Cincinnati),’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s had three great workouts and came back with the right mindset and frame of mind. I thought he really controlled the game tonight, really impressed me.’’
Against Cincinnati, Toussaint played only 3½ minutes and his entire statistical contribution consisted of three turnovers and three fouls. Wearing a new pair of shoes, he seemed to slip and fall any time he got near the basketball.
“I’m usually a confident person, but nothing was going my way that game,’’ Toussaint said. “That just frustrated me.’’
Then he spent some time on the phone with his mother and two older brothers back in New York City. Mom told him to just slow down and be confident.
“She said I’m fine,’’ Toussaint said. “Just slow down, change my sneakers and I’ll be fine.’’
Toussaint said he still has those shoes that he wore against Cincinnati.
“I just won’t ever put them on again,’’ he said.
McCaffery stayed with Toussaint and gave him his second start on Sunday, and the 6-foot freshman responded immediately. He handed out four assists within the first eight minutes to help the Hawkeyes open a double-digit lead.
“I was just playing confident, playing for my teammates, trying to get everyone involved, trying to score a little bit, trying to show a little bit of everything,’’ Toussaint said.
By halftime, the Hawkeyes had a 49-30 cushion. Wieskamp then spearheaded a withering 16-0 scoring run early in the second half that pushed the margin to 71-36.
McCaffery was especially pleased that his team played so well and so hard after taking several days off around Christmas and that it seemed very motivated against a team that came to town with a 1-11 record.
“I thought we had a great workout on the 26th and the 27th and had a really good one (Saturday),’’ McCaffery said. “There are certain things you look at — 14 steals, that’s a number that jumps out at you. And 27 assists also.’’
He also liked the way the Hawkeyes funneled the ball inside to Garza and Kriener.
“The game plan was to go inside right from the jump,’’ Toussaint said. “We knew they didn’t have anybody that could stop Luka Garza.’’
Kriener was every bit as unstoppable, collecting his 20 points in just 17 minutes of playing time. He said he thought he might have had some games in high school or AAU in which he did not miss a shot but said it was a first for his college career.
“I got a few easy ones early and once you get a few to fall, it’s easy to get in a rhythm,’’ he said.
“I was just excited for him to go get that career high and how highly efficient he was,’’ Garza added. “He was tremendous.’’
Kennesaw State (1-12) was led by Terrell Burden with 14 points, but the 5-10 guard also committed eight of the Owls’ two dozen turnovers.
After committing a season-high 24 turnovers themselves last week against Cincinnati, the Hawkeyes handed it over just seven times Sunday and that included an intentional shot clock violation with six seconds remaining.