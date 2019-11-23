Toussaint has quickly become Hawkeyes fan favorite

IOWA CITY — It hasn’t taken very long for the fans in Carver-Hawkeye Arena to fall in love with one of the Iowa basketball team’s newest players.
Joe Toussaint is the sort of lightning fast, aggressive, energetic point guard that Iowa fans haven’t seen much of in recent seasons. He already has provided a spark off the bench for the Hawkeyes, who host Cal Poly at Carver-Hawkeye at 4 p.m. Sunday.
And it’s not just the fans who have taken to the 6-foot freshman from New York City.
"He’s the kind of East Coast point guard I grew up playing with ...," said junior center Luka Garza, who is from Washington, D.C. "You’ve just always got to expect the ball with him. You’ve always got to have your hands ready."
Toussaint had the best game of his young college career Thursday night in Iowa’s 83-68 victory over North Florida. He finished with 10 points and four assists and provided a handful of highlight reel plays that had the fans roaring.
There was a play in the first half in which he drove to the hoop against North Florida’s tallest player, absorbed the contact and crashed to the floor, but only after he had gotten the ball over the defender and into the basket. It was the first of two 3-point plays he had in the game.
There also was a bullet pass to Ryan Kriener for a layup and a left-handed wrap-around pass to Garza for a dunk in the second half.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery pointed out that North Florida had veteran guards with much more experience than Toussaint, and the Ospreys threw a wide variety of different defenses at the Hawkeyes.
You have free articles remaining.
"He didn’t rattle," McCaffery said. "He knew when to move the ball and when not to go, found people …
"He made very few mistakes the whole game. He played with incredible effort at both ends and had a huge impact on the game."
Toussaint admitted there have been times when he has shown his inexperience in the first four games.
Against Oral Roberts, he committed two early fouls, put up a few shots he shouldn’t have and ended up playing only six minutes.
But he followed that with his best game.
"I’m just getting comfortable with the game and the flow and just playing at my own pace," Toussaint said. "That was the big thing for me. I went in and watched film with coach and my biggest problem was just playing at my own pace and not letting things speed me up."
He admitted he already has developed a special rapport with Garza, who has poured in 59 points in the past two games.
"He’s so easy to play with and so versatile," Toussaint said. "I love playing with Luka. Sometimes we’re not on the same page and I’ll throw a bad pass and he’ll still catch it. … That’s just the connection that we have."
Garza expects his fellow East Coast product to be even more effective as he gathers experience.
"He’s a spark plug," he said of Toussaint. "That’s the kind of player he is. He’s just really quick with the ball, and he really knows how to make the right read. … He’s been doing that since he got here so I’m not really surprised."