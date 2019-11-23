Toussaint has quickly become Hawkeyes fan favorite

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery pointed out that North Florida had veteran guards with much more experience than Toussaint, and the Ospreys threw a wide variety of different defenses at the Hawkeyes.

"He didn’t rattle," McCaffery said. "He knew when to move the ball and when not to go, found people …

"He made very few mistakes the whole game. He played with incredible effort at both ends and had a huge impact on the game."

Toussaint admitted there have been times when he has shown his inexperience in the first four games.

Against Oral Roberts, he committed two early fouls, put up a few shots he shouldn’t have and ended up playing only six minutes.

But he followed that with his best game.

"I’m just getting comfortable with the game and the flow and just playing at my own pace," Toussaint said. "That was the big thing for me. I went in and watched film with coach and my biggest problem was just playing at my own pace and not letting things speed me up."

He admitted he already has developed a special rapport with Garza, who has poured in 59 points in the past two games.