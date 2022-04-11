Toussaint plans to play for West Virginia

Joe Toussaint is taking his game to West Virginia.

The Iowa guard, who entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after the Hawkeyes’ season ended, announced on social media Monday that he plans to play next season for the Mountaineers.

“God’s timing. Morgantown we here!! 110-percent committed,’’ Toussaint wrote after making a weekend visit to the Big 12 program.

Toussaint explored a number of wide-ranging options as he contemplated where to use his final two seasons of eligibility.

After announcing plans to leave Iowa, the 6-foot native of Bronx, N.Y., drew interest from Cincinnati, Maryland, Oklahoma State, St. John’s and Xavier as well as Florida Gulf Coast, Nevada, Ohio and Rhode Island in addition to West Virginia.

Toussaint opened the 2021-22 season as Iowa’s starting point guard and was in the lineup for the first 21 games the Hawkeyes played.

He was shifted to a reserve role for the remainder of the season, continuing to contribute as a solid defender while seeing his playing time decrease by around six minutes per game.

Toussaint averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals while playing in each of Iowa’s games during a 26-10 season. He shot 42.3 percent from the field and 25.7 percent from 3-point range.

He started 41 of the 98 games he played during his Hawkeye career, averaging 4.8 points.

Toussaint was the first of three Hawkeyes to enter the transfer portal this season, joined by sophomore Josh Ogundele and fifth-year senior Austin Ash who plans to explore graduate transfer opportunities.

