Turnovers plague SAU women in CCAC tourney loss

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. -- The St. Ambrose women's basketball team shot almost 55% from the field and better than 50% from 3-point range in Thursday's Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinal matchup with third-seeded Olivet Nazarene.
The Bees' problem? Not enough shots.
St. Ambrose turned the ball over 29 times and allowed the Tigers to corral 20 offensive rebounds in a 97-82 loss.
In total, Olivet Nazarene (15-3) put up 34 more shots than St. Ambrose with the differential even greater on 3-pointers (53-13). The Bees outshot the Tigers by about 18 percentage points from both the field and 3-point range, but they couldn't overcome Olivet Nazarene's volume.
The Bees end their season 12-8.
St. Ambrose's problems started from the outset, giving up seven turnovers and eight offensive rebounds in the opening quarter.
Kylie Wroblewski led the Bees with a double-double of 22 points and 16 rebounds to go with a game-high four blocks.
Anna Plumer, who went 5-6 from 3-point range, added 15 points and Jamie Martens scored 11 for the Bees. Maddy Cash dished out a game-high 10 assists.
Olivet Nazarene was led by Karina Smits, who did almost all her damage from deep. Smits was 1-2 from 2-point range but 7-17 from beyond the arc for 23 points.