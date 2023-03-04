IOWA CITY — Instead of posing for photos and presenting framed jerseys to the seniors on the Iowa basketball team this year, coach Fran McCaffery might want to consider handing out AARP cards.

Sunday’s 1 p.m. regular-season finale against Nebraska will be unique as sixth-year senior Connor McCaffery and fifth-year senior Filip Rebraca are recognized prior to playing their final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The only seniors on the Hawkeye roster are as experienced as any senior class McCaffery has been around in his 41 years of coaching at the college level.

They’re also among the older players McCaffery has ever coached.

Rebraca celebrated his 25th birthday last September and Connor McCaffery turned 24 last July.

“Filip, I don’t know why he gets a pass, he’s older than me. Everybody was on ‘J Bo’ (Jordan Bohannon) a year ago for being old and I’m pretty sure Filip is older than J Bo, too," Connor McCaffery said Friday.

Rebraca figures that his teammate has his reason for bringing that up.

“Probably has something to do with him being a sixth year and I’m just a fifth year. I think he’s pointing that out just so he can feel better about himself," Rebraca said. “It doesn’t surprise me he brings that up. … I guess it makes him feel better to have an older guy around."

Coach McCaffery definitely appreciates having been able to have both seniors around to help guide this year’s team to a 19-11 record and playing for potential second-place finish in the Big Ten depending on the outcome of Sunday’s game.

Pointing out that Nebraska’s leading scorer, Derrick Walker Jr., is also a 25-year old senior and seven years out of high school, McCaffery said that level of experience can be found on many teams because of the additional year of eligibility granted to all athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. It has changed the complexion of the college game.

“Those guys are different. They’re so professional in their approach because of all the experience that they have," McCaffery said. “It’s really important. You talk about the importance of that in the locker room. When you have young guys, they rely on that type of interaction, communication. It’s great to see. It really helps them as they move forward."

The Iowa coach believes it has benefited his team as it has worked through a myriad of injuries as the ups and downs that typically accompany any season.

He said the maturity of Rebraca and Connor McCaffery has helped Iowa’s younger players adjust to expectations at the college level and has elevated the play of the rest of the team.

“When you have a guy who has been around, they just don’t rattle," coach McCaffery said. "They don’t rattle with the crowd. They don’t rattle on the road. They stay the course.

“Nobody is going to go undefeated. You’re going to lose, you’re going to have a bad game personally, your team is going to have a bad game. You’re going to have great days, and the ability to maintain that maturity and understanding of what’s coming next is absolutely critical."

Rebraca, who averaged 5.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a year ago for Iowa after transferring from North Dakota, has grown to average 14 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per game heading into his home finale.

Coach McCaffery said he “can’t imagine a better fit for a guy who transferred," calling him an incredibly hard worker who is “the toughest guy" in the program.

“He’s just one tough guy and just keeps getting better," McCaffery said. “That’s what is fun as a coach to watch. He came here with a desire to prove that he could play at this level and he certainly has done that. I think he’s an all-league player."

Rebraca believes he has accomplished what he set out to do.

“You always feel like you can do more looking back at things but I certainly don’t have any regrets. I feel like I’ve proven that I’m a high-level Power Five player," Rebraca said.

Coach McCaffery said he appreciates having had the opportunity to work with both Rebraca and his son Connor during the current season.

He said neither was a guarantee but both chose to return.

In addition to leading Iowa in assists and steals along with leading the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio and averaging 6.6 points per game, Connor McCaffery has provided difference-making leadership on and off the court.

“He’s been incredibly impactful with this team, especially with the injuries that we’ve had and really being an incredible leader along with Filip in the locker room," coach McCaffery said. “His performance has been outstanding, but the true value is in his ability to be on winning teams, high school, college, over 200 wins, that’s pretty impressive."

Connor McCaffery, who arrived at Iowa as a two-sport athlete splitting time between basketball and baseball, plans to pursue coaching opportunities once the current season ends.

After growing up around the game with his father, he wants to go out on his own and learn how different coaches approach things.

“There has always been a little voice in the back of my head telling me that’s the direction to go," McCaffery said. “This year, just being completely locked in on basketball and knowing it’s coming to an end and I don’t have another year to fall back on, I’ve had to think about it."

Coach McCaffery believes Connor has what it takes to become a good coach and sees professional playing possibilities for Rebraca.

“They’re two special guys," he said, "a big part of why we are where we are right now."