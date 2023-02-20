In the midst of chasing a Big Ten championship and preparing for Tuesday’s game at seventh-ranked Maryland, two Iowa women’s basketball players are looking ahead.

Two seniors who start for the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes, guards Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, announced Monday they will return for an additional year of eligibility next season.

Both used the same words to describe their decisions to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all student-athletes who were competing at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin and Marshall described it as “a no brainer.’’

For Martin, the opportunity to play as a sixth-year senior provides her with a chance to complete her Master’s degree and complete college debt free.

For Marshall, a fifth season on the court with the Hawkeyes simply made sense.

“Why not enjoy college as long as you can?’’ Marshall said. “To be part of a special team and to get the chance to continue to be on the court with my friends, it was an easy decision. It was a no brainer’’

Marshall said she reached her decision prior to the start of Iowa’s 22-5 season while Martin arrived at the same conclusion in January.

“I went back and forth on it a bit, but in talking things over with my family and reflecting on what my goals are, it was a no brainer,’’ Martin said. “When I think about being done with basketball and all of the hard work I’ve put in, coming back for a sixth year makes sense.’’

Knowing that her decision impacts younger players on the roster as well as recruiting, Martin said she wanted to reach a decision before the current season ended.

Martin, who redshirted as a true freshman during the 2018-19 season following anterior cruciate ligament surgery, currently averages seven points and 4.2 rebounds.

Marshall is averaging 4.5 points and 1.5 steals in addition to typically taking on the challenge of defending the opponent’s top scorer.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said she was thrilled with the decisions that were announced at her weekly news conference, just as she was a year ago when Monika Czinano announced she would return for a fifth season.

“It’s always so sad when seniors leave and to have them back for another year, that’s incredible,’’ Bluder said. “If you have that opportunity to have that year and you want to be back it’s great.’’

The decisions by Martin and Marshall mean that only two starters, Czinano and forward McKenna Warnock, will be recognized during Iowa’s Senior Day following the Hawkeyes’ final regular-season home game Sunday against Big Ten leader Indiana.

Bluder said Warnock declined to use the additional year of eligibility she had available, completing her four-year career as a 1,000-point scorer as she moves forward with plans to enter dental school.

All will be on the court Tuesday, when Iowa visits Maryland (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) at 7 p.m.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 96-82 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 2 and at 14-2 in Big Ten play need to complete the regular-season sweep if they hope to have a chance to play for a piece of the conference title on Sunday against the Hoosiers.

“We did a pretty good job against their press in the first game and we will need to do the same,’’ Bluder said. “It’s a big week for us and it starts with Maryland.’’