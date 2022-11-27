UConn overcomes double-digit deficit, tops Iowa

PORTLAND, Ore. — And just like that, it was gone.

Third-ranked Connecticut needed less than two minutes Sunday to erase an 11-point deficit midway through the third quarter and shoot its way to an 86-79 women’s basketball win over Iowa in the title game at the Phil Knight Legacy.

The Huskies knocked down 12-of-14 shots from the field in the game-changing quarter, putting together a run of 11 unanswered points that wiped away a 52-41 lead the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes had opened on the fifth of Kate Martin’s six 3-point baskets.

Connecticut tied the game at 52-52 on a 3-pointer by Azzi Fudd, who scored all but two of her team-leading 24 points in the second half as Connecticut erased Iowa’s 42-35 halftime by shooting 67.7% from the field over the final 20 minutes.

“They found some openings in our zone defense, which had been pretty good up to that point,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in a Learfield Sports interview. “We tried some different things, but nothing seemed to work for us defensively.’’

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, whose team trailed 42-35 at the half, said Iowa's defense challenged the Huskies.

"It really was difficult to play against these guys,'' Auriemma said. "I don't think we felt really good about ourselves at halftime. I thought we came out in the third quarter and really took control of the game.''

The Hawkeyes did string together a 9-0 run of their own early in the fourth quarter, regaining a 66-61 lead with 7 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game as Martin completed a career-high 20-point game with her final 3-point basket.

Connecticut, which hit just one of its first 10 shots from behind the arc, hit five in the final quarter to secure the victory.

Caroline Ducharme buried one with 5:53 to go to pull the Huskies within 70-69 before moving ahead to stay on their next trip down the floor when Lou Lopez Senechal pushed Connecticut in front 72-70 with a 3-pointer.

The baskets came as the Huskies strung together 13 straight points to open a lead which reached 79-70 on a basket from behind the arc by Ducharme with 3:53 remaining.

Iowa came no closer than five points the remainder of the game.

Bluder liked the way the Hawkeyes were able to deny the Huskies on the break, outscoring Connecticut 16-7 in fast-break points.

“That’s a big part of what they like to do and to take that away, I felt good about that," Bluder said.

Ultimately, she believed her team proved it can compete against the tradition-rich program, but was disappointed the Hawkeyes were unable to sustain what they started.

“We had a great first half, but they outscored us by 10 in the third quarter, 26-16 and that was the difference,’’ Bluder said.

Fudd made a big difference, following a 1-of-8 start from the field through two quarters by hitting 9-of-11 shots in the second half.

“Azzi Fudd really came to life in that third quarter,” Bluder said. “I was really pleased with our first half. If it wasn’t for that third quarter, but yes, we play four. And we missed some shots in the fourth quarter that we usually make.”

Tournament MVP Aaliyah Edwards kept the Huskies (5-0) within striking distance, contributing 20 points and 13 rebounds and five Connecticut players who scored in double figures.

Four Hawkeyes finished in double figures, with Caitlin Clark leading Iowa (5-2) with 25 points to complement the career-high 20 scored by Martin, who was perfect in six shots from 3-point range.

Warnock added 14 points and Gabbie Marshall contributed 10 but the Huskies held all-American post player Monika Czinano to eight points and just seven shots.