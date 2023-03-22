After three seasons in an Iowa basketball uniform, starting guard Ahron Ulis and reserve center Josh Ogundele are planning to conclude their college careers elsewhere.

Both have informed coach Fran McCaffery that they plan to enter their names into the transfer portal and leave the Hawkeye program.

"We are all appreciative of Ahron and Josh's contributions to our program the past three years,'' McCaffery said in a statement. "Both were good teammates on three NCAA Tournament teams and helped us win a Big Ten championship. Both Ahron and Josh have bright futures.''

Ulis is leaving after moving into the starting lineup for Iowa during its 19-14 season.

The 6-foot-3 Chicago native played in 84 games for Iowa over the past three seasons, including making the first 27 starts of his career in 32 games during the Hawkeyes' recently completed season.

He averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds as a junior, reaching double figures in five games.

Ulis scored a career-high 17 points in a 63-61 loss at Michigan State and earlier in the season established career highs with five assists in a win over Georgia Tech and seven rebounds in a victory over Iowa State.

"I want to thank the Iowa coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball at this level and become a Big Ten champion,'' said Ulis, who went on to thank his teammates and fans for their support. "I have built lifelong relationships and brotherhoods during my time as a Hawkeye.''

Ogundele first entered his name in the transfer portal a year ago but ultimately withdrew his name and was given the chance to return to Iowa.

The 6-10 native of London, England, saw limited action in 38 games over the past three seasons, including appearances in 11 games this past season.

Ogundele averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds -- both career highs -- during the recently completed season although he topped 10 minutes of court time just twice, in a win over Bethune-Cookman and a loss to TCU.

He collected career highs with six points and five rebounds in a win over North Carolina A&T in Iowa's second game of the season.

Ogundele thanked teammates, coaches a fans for "embracing'' him over the past three seasons.

"At this time, i believe it is my best interest to enter the transfer portal as I continue to chase my dreams,'' he said.

McCaffery said he and other Iowa staff members will assist Ulis and Ogundele during their transition to new programs.

With their departure, Iowa now has two available scholarships for the 2023-24 season.