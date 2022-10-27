Ulis suspended for Hawkeye exhibition

Ahron Ulis, a junior on the Iowa basketball team competing for the Hawkeyes' starting point guard role, has been suspended from a Monday exhibition game after being charged Thursday by Iowa City police.

Ulis faces a charge of disorderly conduct following an altercation that took place in a street and alley near The Airliner, a long-time popular downtown Iowa City night spot at 2:11 a.m. on Oct. 2 according to the criminal complaint.

He was allegedly engaged in "fighting or violent behavior in a public place while in or near a lawful assembly of persons" according to the documents.

The suspension for the Hawkeyes' exhibition against Truman State is in accordance with rules and regulations of the University of Iowa Student-Athlete Code of Conduct and rules coach Fran McCaffery has established for members of the Hawkeyes men's basketball program.

Ulis, a 6-foot-3 junior from Marian Catholic High School in suburban Chicago, appeared in 35 games last season for Iowa and averaged 13.9 minutes per game.

He averaged 3.1 points, 2.1 assists and two rebounds per game last season for the Hawkeyes and opened preseason camp competing with true freshman Dasonte Bowen for minutes as Iowa's point guard.