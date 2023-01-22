Unbeaten Buckeyes an opportunity for Hawkeyes

Not only is facing second-ranked Ohio State a challenge for the Iowa women’s basketball team, it’s also an opportunity for the 10th-ranked Hawkeyes.

“I don’t have to say a lot about this one to our players. They can read. They can see the record on the scouting report,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Sunday. “It’s a great opportunity and if we want to contend for a Big Ten championship, they know what is at stake.’’

Monday’s 6 p.m. game at Ohio State is the only regular-season meeting between the teams, mirroring the scenario that played out a year ago when the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes shared the conference title.

Ohio State won the lone game between the teams last season, 92-88, and has won the last four games between the teams.

This year’s Buckeyes are one of three unbeaten teams remaining at the Division I level, entering the match-up against the Hawkeyes with a 19-0 record.

Ohio State has been dominant, beating its opponents by an average of 22.9 points per game although half of its eight Big Ten games have been decided by single-digit margins.

Iowa enters the game at 15-4, sharing second place in the conference with Indiana at 7-1.

Six Buckeyes average more than 10 points per game, led by the 18.5 points per game averaged by senior guard Taylor Mikesell.

Bluder believes Mikesell has elevated her game this season.

“She’s always been a good shooter, but she’s doing a really good job of scoring off the dribble now and she’s surrounded by a lot of other good players,’’ Bluder said.

The Buckeyes have been without Jacy Sheldon, a senior who averages 16 points per game, since late November but the unanimous all-Big Ten guard is nearing a return from a foot injury.

Center Rebeka Mikulasikova, who went 5-for-6 from 3-point range against Iowa last season, freshman guard Cotie McMahon, sophomore Taylor Thierry and reserve Madison Greene all average 10.9 points or better.

“Obviously, they’re the best team we’ve faced so far on our schedule,’’ Bluder said. “To be doing what they’re doing without Jacy Sheldon, one of the best shooters in the country, is impressive. They’re typically playing four people on the floor who average double figures and that’s hard to guard.’’

Bluder expects the match-up to be physical and she expects Ohio State to be the latest in a series of opponents who have lean on the press as they defend.

The Buckeyes are forcing opponents to turn the ball over an average of 23.1 times per game.

“We did a good job of beating that press last year and got them out of it. If we can do that again, it helps,’’ Bluder said.

One thing the Iowa coach does not know is if starting forward McKenna Warnock will be available for the game.

The senior suffered a rib-cage injury on a screen early in the second half of Thursday’s overtime victory at Michigan State and has been limited since.

“I don’t want to say she’s doubtful. It’s more day-to-day at this point,’’ Bluder said.

Bluder said freshman Hannah Stuelke and senior guard Kate Martin will step in at the power forward spot if Warnock cannot play.