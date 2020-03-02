Underwood gets Illinois contract extension

CHAMPAIGN — On the cusp of what will likely be the first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood has received a contract extension.

On Monday, University of Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced the three-year extension for Underwood, and extensions for his coaching staff through 2022, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees at its March 12 meeting. The new agreement keeps Underwood, who signed his original six-year contract in 2017, at Illinois through at least the 2026 season.

Underwood's new contract moves his base salary to $3.4 million, which ranks in the upper quarter of the Big Ten Conference. He will receive annual increases that will grow his salary to $4.0 million for the 2025-26 season, the last year of the extension. Underwood is also in line to earn a new $750,000 retention bonus if he concludes the contract's new term as the Illinois head coach.

If Underwood were to accept a coaching position elsewhere, he would owe the university an $8 million buyout, which will decrease each year of the agreement. The contract also allows for a series of subsequent extensions each time the team reaches the NCAA Tournament from 2022 to 2025, with the potential to extend the agreement through 2030.