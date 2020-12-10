Underwood passing the eye test for Illini

Last week the Fighting Illini men's basketball team suffered an 82-69 setback against second-ranked Baylor.
But that loss did not deter Illinois; it wanted more. When last Saturday's game against Tennessee-Martin was canceled because of COVID-19 issues, head coach Brad Underwood said he wanted to play Baylor again.
The assembled media looked confused, but remember Underwood said, "I want to play the best team in the country; this is the University of Illinois."
Next on the Illini's schedule was facing 10th-ranked Duke in Durham, a place where visiting teams just do not win, especially nonconference foes.
Illinois controlled the game from the opening tip and proved it is one of the nation's top teams. The Illini embarrassed the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, 83-68.
“It was a great team effort,” Underwood said after the game. “We had five guys in double figures and Adam (Miller) with nine. I thought we made some nice adjustments from the Baylor game to solidify some things, and defensively, I thought we were much better in that capacity.”
The Illini were locked in defensively, holding the Blue Devils to 5-22 3-point shooting. Meanwhile, Illinois shot a season-high 58% from the field and 64% from beyond the arc.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave Illinois the credit they earned.
“We got beat by a team that is better than we are, and older, more mature,” Krzyzewski said. “They kind of imposed their will on us. We are not as good as they are. Therefore, you have to be smart and hit shots. We are not there yet. We have a lot to learn.”
Illinois became the first non-ACC team to win two games at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Coach Krzyzewski in his 41 seasons. It was also Duke's first-ever home loss in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
After four years, Underwood is putting the Illini back on the map: He beat a top 10 team for the fourth time during his time at Illinois, with wins at No. 10 Duke Tuesday night, No. 5 Michigan (12/11/19) and at No. 9 Penn State (2/18/20) last season, and No. 9 Michigan State (2/5/19).
Illinois' All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu was special as he finished the night with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
“I just try to be an all-around player," Dosunmu said. "I do believe I’m the most complete player in the game. I just try to let that speak for itself."
Underwood is proving to be a great hire for Illinois; his offense is conducive for all players, and it gives all five players opportunities to score. But most notable, between the Baylor loss and the Duke win, were the adjustments he made.
“We solidified some things defensively. I thought we were much better in that capacity,” Underwood said.
The Big Ten is no joke this year when you see Iowa demolish North Carolina, and Penn State with the largest upset over a ranked team in the school's history. Michigan State appears to be as good as any team in the country. Illinois has now shown the world it belongs. The key will be keeping that status and not being just a one-year wonder.
