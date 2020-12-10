Underwood passing the eye test for Illini

“We got beat by a team that is better than we are, and older, more mature,” Krzyzewski said. “They kind of imposed their will on us. We are not as good as they are. Therefore, you have to be smart and hit shots. We are not there yet. We have a lot to learn.”

Illinois became the first non-ACC team to win two games at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Coach Krzyzewski in his 41 seasons. It was also Duke's first-ever home loss in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

After four years, Underwood is putting the Illini back on the map: He beat a top 10 team for the fourth time during his time at Illinois, with wins at No. 10 Duke Tuesday night, No. 5 Michigan (12/11/19) and at No. 9 Penn State (2/18/20) last season, and No. 9 Michigan State (2/5/19).

Illinois' All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu was special as he finished the night with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

“I just try to be an all-around player," Dosunmu said. "I do believe I’m the most complete player in the game. I just try to let that speak for itself."

Underwood is proving to be a great hire for Illinois; his offense is conducive for all players, and it gives all five players opportunities to score. But most notable, between the Baylor loss and the Duke win, were the adjustments he made.