Underwood: 'We were an NCAA tournament team'

CHAMPAIGN — For what was probably a rare time in a 48-hour span, a smile crept over Brad Underwood's face.
From behind a microphone inside the State Farm Center, the Illinois basketball coach couldn't help but grin when he talked about his team's final practice and the energy that came with it. He called it "off the charts." The practice happened on Thursday morning at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, just before the Big Ten canceled its own tournament and the NCAA pulled the plug on the NCAA Tournament and all remaining winter and spring sports, recruiting and nearly everything surrounding college sports amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a lot of raw emotion," Underwood said. "There were more hugs, more tears from the coaching staff, players. People forget we invest a lot. We invest a lot of ourselves in each of these young people. We want for them to have special moments and memories that last a lifetime.
"That’s what part of the beauty of athletics is that you create lifetime opportunities, lifetime memories and relationships. That was a challenge (Thursday). There wasn’t a dry eye in there. You expect that. That’s when you know people are invested and bought into everything that we’re doing. I couldn’t be prouder of that group of guys and my heart aches for them."
Underwood said he had a feeling in the pit of his stomach when the team arrived in Indianapolis on Wednesday that it all might come to an end, but he went on as usual on the off chance the Illini would defend their No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and could have a chance to move up a seed line or two in the NCAA Tournament.
When the Illini arrived at Hinkle, they were told that Michigan and Rutgers were warming up on the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Roughly 20 minutes later, those teams were off the floor and Underwood knew it was over. Members of the Illinois team finished practice, showered and were on the bus home. That's where the team learned that the NCAA Tournament was canceled. They wouldn't hear their name called on Selection Sunday, have a destination to travel to or snap a tournament drought that extends back to 2013.
“I had probably one of the more difficult conversations that I’ve ever had with a team," Underwood said Friday. "Nothing is easy in those moments. You feel for (seniors) Kipper (Nichols), Tyler (Underwood), (Samson Oladimeji), Andres Feliz. We were an NCAA Tournament team, there’s no doubt about that. You can put an asterisk by it, you can put whatever you want. ...
"I had a sick feeling the night before. I kind of had an idea where it was going. It was hard to put that into the right perspective. This team achieved a lot. I’m extremely proud. We got Illinois back into the NCAA Tournament, we got Illinois back on the national stage. The event’s not going to happen, and I feel for those kids. Our coaching staff has done an incredible job. We’ll be there. We’ll be back there, but those four guys won’t, and that’s what is so disappointing; to walk on that court and get that experience. Circumstances are what they are, and we’ll continue to grow this program and keep working."
Illinois had its best season in recent memory, winning 21 games and becoming a lock for the NCAA Tournament. The Illini weren't on the bubble; they were in and could have made serious headway in where they were seeded with a strong showing in Indianapolis. Instead, there won't be a selection show and the players won't hear their name back in the tournament. There's disappointment, Underwood said, in his team not experiencing that. But Underwood will wait until next year, he said.
"I think we all understand that this is bigger than a tournament, a Big Ten Tournament and an NCAA Tournament," Underwood said. "It actually is a very valuable lesson for all of our student-athletes in what is the game."
Underwood said he didn't want his guys to forget about what they had done for the months before and the work they put in to lead up to that moment.
“I think you kind of pause for a moment," Underwood said, "you realize the abruptness of it, but you realize the raw emotion that’s going to be there and how bad you feel, yet in Illini basketball there was a lot to be proud of. I wanted to make sure they understood what they had done. They brought us back to national prominence, they brought us back to the NCAA Tournament, they achieved great things, we had a double-bye, we were in competition the last week for the conference title.
"We were in a position to win a national championship, to be quite honest. In a year there was no clear-cut favorite, we had a chance. I wanted them to experience that. The Illini nation is back better than ever: The sellouts, the crowds. I want them to remember those things and not just the sadness and the emptiness that comes from not playing, but the positives that come from what happened. That’s why it was a tough meeting because you did mix so many emotions. I’ll be forever grateful, man, that group is always going to live as one of the teams that accomplished so much and deserved so much credit."
Illinois Athletics Director Josh Whitman sat next to Underwood in the press conference. Like Underwood, he cracked a smile when Underwood spoke of the team's final practice and nodded along as Underwood talked in high regards about his team's personalities and accomplishments.
The door was open for anything to happen with this team in the next month until the lights went off in arenas across the country.
“Yesterday felt like the day the music died," Whitman said. "It was a really hard day for all of us involved in college athletics. I put out the statement yesterday, but it’s hard. I think for people to recognize all that goes into the preparation and these few opportunities for our student athletes to go out and play the game in the sports they love. There’s so much energy, so much effort from the student athletes, from the coaches, from the support staff. Obviously, this is what our entire operation is about is providing these moments that are very scarce."