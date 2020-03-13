Underwood: 'We were an NCAA tournament team'

Illinois had its best season in recent memory, winning 21 games and becoming a lock for the NCAA Tournament. The Illini weren't on the bubble; they were in and could have made serious headway in where they were seeded with a strong showing in Indianapolis. Instead, there won't be a selection show and the players won't hear their name back in the tournament. There's disappointment, Underwood said, in his team not experiencing that. But Underwood will wait until next year, he said.

"I think we all understand that this is bigger than a tournament, a Big Ten Tournament and an NCAA Tournament," Underwood said. "It actually is a very valuable lesson for all of our student-athletes in what is the game."

Underwood said he didn't want his guys to forget about what they had done for the months before and the work they put in to lead up to that moment.

“I think you kind of pause for a moment," Underwood said, "you realize the abruptness of it, but you realize the raw emotion that’s going to be there and how bad you feel, yet in Illini basketball there was a lot to be proud of. I wanted to make sure they understood what they had done. They brought us back to national prominence, they brought us back to the NCAA Tournament, they achieved great things, we had a double-bye, we were in competition the last week for the conference title.