UNI men's basketball media day

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A season of change may be a fitting theme for this season's University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team.

On a day in which Ben Jacobson saw travel plans for next week’s season-opener shift from Lincoln, Neb., to Sioux Falls, S.D., the man entering year 15 as UNI’s head coach spoke with confidence in what his four veteran leaders will be able to provide.

Seniors Tywhon Pickford and Trae Berhow along with juniors Austin Phyfe and AJ Green have played major minutes at the college level multiple seasons.

“You don’t know what the next change is going to be,” Jacobson said during a Wednesday media day held over Zoom due to COVID-19 precautions. “You just don’t.

“We’ve got the right four guys. They have the right mentality. They don’t get shook up by much. Not only is it the result of some of the experiences they’ve had, I think it’s bigger and much more to do with they like each other, they’re willing to push each other and they get along. They’ve got the same goals so they know we’ve got to be flexible."

While plenty can change between now and next week’s scheduled Wednesday opener against West Virginia, the Panthers enter this season with three starters and six rotation regulars back.