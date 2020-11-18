UNI men's basketball media day

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A season of change may be a fitting theme for this season's University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team.
On a day in which Ben Jacobson saw travel plans for next week’s season-opener shift from Lincoln, Neb., to Sioux Falls, S.D., the man entering year 15 as UNI’s head coach spoke with confidence in what his four veteran leaders will be able to provide.
Seniors Tywhon Pickford and Trae Berhow along with juniors Austin Phyfe and AJ Green have played major minutes at the college level multiple seasons.
“You don’t know what the next change is going to be,” Jacobson said during a Wednesday media day held over Zoom due to COVID-19 precautions. “You just don’t.
“We’ve got the right four guys. They have the right mentality. They don’t get shook up by much. Not only is it the result of some of the experiences they’ve had, I think it’s bigger and much more to do with they like each other, they’re willing to push each other and they get along. They’ve got the same goals so they know we’ve got to be flexible."
While plenty can change between now and next week’s scheduled Wednesday opener against West Virginia, the Panthers enter this season with three starters and six rotation regulars back.
Last year’s team finished with a 25-6 record and the Missouri Valley Conference’s regular season title before Drake upset UNI in the quarterfinal round of the MVC tournament. COVID-19 shut down college basketball before the Panthers could learn their postseason fate which was at worst a trip to the NIT.
UNI enters Thanksgiving tip-off week with optimism.
The Panthers are the MVC’s preseason pick to repeat as league champions, while Green was selected as the league’s preseason player of the year after winning the Larry Bird player of the year award last March.
Green has continued to bulk up, expanding his shooting range and efficiency from a sophomore year in which he averaged 19.7 points a game and upped his career total to 1,119.
“He’s highly efficient and I think one of the best scorers in college,” Jacobson said. “His range has improved and that jump shot is coming out even smoother because of the strength than it did the last two years.
“People that watch us a lot, you’ll be able to see right away the footwork and strength.”
The ball-handling ability of sophomore Antwan Kimmons and freshman newcomer Bowen Born’s will allow Green to catch off screens instead of always coming up the court with the ball.
“It’s something I haven’t done that much up until this point,” Green said. “Finding other ways that I can create for myself and others off the ball, I think it’s very helpful for me and our whole team. We continue to work with it and use me both on and off the ball this year.”
Phyfe joins Green as a returning first team all-MVC selection. He has more comfort entering his second season of running UNI’s Flow offense in which the center makes decisions at the top of the key.
James Betz is a skilled perimeter shooter and will back up Phyfe. Redshirt freshman Cole Henry provides added depth at the position.
Phyfe didn’t attempt a single 3-point shot last season, but has been developing his perimeter game.
“It’s been something I’ve been working on a lot outside of practice,” Phyfe said. “I’ve been able to get some (threes) up during practice while we’re scrimmaging. The coaches have been great with me and put that trust in me to be able to take those shots, so just having that confidence and being able to do that has been big.”
Anderson's debut delayed: Freshman Tytan Anderson, an all-stater at North Scott High School last season, was projected to see minutes in the rotation, defending the small and power forward positions. He’s been delayed by what Jacobson characterized as a minor knee surgery. Anderson will be re-evaluated in January.
