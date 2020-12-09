UNI Panthers struggle in tough road loss to No. 19 Spiders

The number of challenges a basketball team can reasonably be expected to navigate may have already been at its limit by the time Northern Iowa’s basketball team boarded a flight to face its first ranked opponent of the season.
Competing against a Division I foe for the first time since reigning Missouri Valley Conference player of the year AJ Green’s hip injury and his back-up Antwan Kimmons' departure, UNI encountered more obstacles Wednesday night in the first half against No. 19 Richmond.
First team all-conference center Austin Phyfe tweaked his ankle on a hook shot and missed five early minutes of action. Meanwhile, nothing fired by UNI’s top perimeter shooters was connecting.
Still, the Panthers managed to build a 10-point first half lead and take a 33-31 advantage into intermission after their final seven shots didn’t fall. Richmond’s experience then shined in the second half as the Spiders made the necessary adjustments to secure a 78-68 victory at the Robins Center.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson saw his good friend, Richmond coach Chris Mooney, make subtle tweaks and the Spiders made more advanced reads as the game progressed. The Panthers were hurt on ball-screen coverage a couple times towards the end of the first half and Richmond knocked down 54% of its second-half shots en route to 47 points over the game's final 20 minutes.
“Their experience at the offensive end hurt us as that game went on in the second half,” Jacobson said. “They got to some things offensively that they weren’t necessarily getting to in the first half and that’s what you get from an experienced team.”
Tyler Burton, a 6-foot-7 sophomore and Richmond’s only non-senior starter, led the Spiders’ balanced attack with a career-high 21 points to go with 13 rebounds. His all-court game translated in makes on 7 of 9 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers.
“Tyler I think he’s going to be one of the great Richmond players of all time,” Mooney said. “He can do so many things well.”
Burton was one of four players to reach double-figure scoring for Richmond. After the Spiders turned the ball over nine times in the first half, they cranked up the pressure and finished with a 7-4 turnover advantage in the second half.
Jacob Gilyard – one of the nation’s steals leaders – recorded three of his four steals in the final 20 minutes, including a pick of Nate Heise near the end of a shot clock possession that led to a transition basket during an 8-0 go-ahead run that gave the Spiders the lead for good five minutes into the second half.
“Defensively they turned up their pressure on us and we got sped up a little bit,” UNI senior Tywhon Pickford said. “Those are things we can work on. We’ve got some young guys in and they’re going to learn quickly and adapt to that so we’ll be fine.”
Pickford came off the bench after tweaking his back in practice on Sunday and missing Monday’s workout. He visited a chiropractor before Wednesday's game and excelled in a sixth-man role, finishing with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds.
Austin Phyfe was productive after returning to the court from his ankle injury and added 15 points with eight rebounds. Trae Berhow worked the ball inside more often for 13 points.
While UNI (1-4) has faced more challenges than most early into this unconventional season, the Panthers took a step in the right direction Wednesday.
“Coach told us we’re family,” Pickford said. “We’ve got to be there for each other and we’re going to keep playing. We’re going to keep going out and being who we are and play how we play. As a senior, I take on that role to keep the team together and helping them stay level headed and keep pushing towards that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!