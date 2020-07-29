UNI's Green withdraws from draft

CEDAR FALLS — Following Zoom meetings with NBA front office members, University of Northern Iowa point guard AJ Green has a better vision of what it will take to fulfill his dream of playing in the league.

Green officially withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on Wednesday after declaring as an early entrant in late April. The Missouri Valley Conference 2020 Larry Bird Player of the Year completed his final interview Tuesday and will not be able to workout with any teams due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I know that I can be there one day, absolutely, and I’m capable of that,” Green said, during a Wednesday phone interview with The Courier. “I also know another year or two years, whatever it may be in college, is going to be extremely helpful for me.

“I’d like to think I’m close, but I’m also not going to say I should be there this year. I know I have a lot I can get better at before I get to that level.”

Green had a chance to speak with representatives from the Bucks, Pistons, Nuggets, Grizzlies and Clippers during the interview phase of the draft process. Typically five to six personnel were involved in the Zoom call with as many as 10 people appearing on his computer screen.