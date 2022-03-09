UNI's Rucker set for final Valley tourney homecoming

Karli Rucker is prepared for one final homecoming.

The Northern Iowa senior from North Scott will return to the Quad-Cities for one last run with the Panthers in Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament which tips off Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

“Not many players get the opportunity to be that close to home for a postseason tournament and have the chance to play in front of a lot of family and friends,’’ Rucker said.

“I don’t take it for granted. It’s been great having that chance and this year especially with fans back in the stands it’s going to be a special weekend.’’

With wins in its final four regular-season games, UNI earned the third seed for 10-team tourney that concludes with a 1 p.m. championship game on Sunday.

The winner will be the Missouri Valley’s automatic qualifier in the expanded 68-team NCAA tourney field and after a wide-open conference race Rucker expects this weekend’s tournament to be filled with competitive games.

“Every year, the teams in the Valley have gotten better. This year is no exception,’’ Rucker said. “From my freshman year until now, every game every year has gotten more and more competitive. There’s so much talent in the league right now. It forces you to be ready to go every game.’’

Southern Illinois, picked eighth in the league’s preseason poll, won its first Missouri Valley regular-season championship since 2007 and will be the top seed in a field that includes Missouri State, UNI, Illinois State and Loyola as the top five seeds.

UNI will face sixth-seeded Valparaiso in its opener in an 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal match-up on Friday.

The Panthers split two regular-season games against the Beacons during Rucker’s senior season.

Named a first-team all-Missouri Valley selection for the fourth time in her career on Wednesday — only the ninth player in league history to achieve that — Rucker believes the Panthers are prepared for the start of the postseason.

“We played some good basketball on the road (at Indiana State and Evansville) last weekend and I feel like we’re carrying some good momentum into the tournament,’’ said Rucker, named to the conference's scholar-athlete team on Tuesday.

Balance has been important for the Panthers while building a 20-9 record this season.

Rucker, who moved into third on the school's career scoring list during a Feb. 25 game against Bradley, leads a group of five UNI players who average between 8.2 points and her team-leading 12.9 points per game.

The senior also leads UNI with an average of 3.2 assists per game and a 37.2-percent touch from 3-point range.

“We’ve really come together as a team,’’ Rucker said. “This is the first season I’ve been part of a 20-win team here at UNI and that’s been big for us. We’ve overcome a few bumps along the way, like every team, but we’re playing good basketball at the right time of the year.’’

Nearing completion of her degree in elementary education and going through her team’s senior day recently, Rucker reflects on what she calls an “awesome’’ experience.

“In my time in Cedar Falls, I’ve met some awesome people in education and athletics and looking back, every year has been so different for me,’’ Rucker said. “But, I am able to look back on it and say I’m proud of my five years here. No regrets.’’

Rucker is one of two North Scott graduates in the UNI lineup.

Grace Boffeli, in her second year at UNI, averages 8.4 points and a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game.

“It’s been fun to have another Lancer in the lineup. It’s been two years together here and just one year in high school, but she’s really made a big jump with her game and brings some of the physicality to the court that it takes,’’ Rucker said. “I can’t wait to see how she continues to progress the next two, three years.’’

But more significantly, she looks forward to seeing what UNI can do during the remainder of the current season.

“We feel like we’re in a good position right now, playing well together and we want to keep everything going as long as we can,’’ Rucker said. “We’re looking forward to the tournament. It’s that win or go home time of year and we want to make the most of it.’’

