Valley values Hoops in the Heartland

In partnership with the conference and Visit Quad Cities, the TaxSlayer Center in Moline has hosted the event known as Hoops in the Heartland since 2016.

Three different teams have won championships in the first five Missouri Valley tournaments held in the Quad-Cities, an event that will continue to be played at the TaxSlayer Center through at least 2024 under a contract extension announced in March.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about Hoops in the Heartland and the Quad-Cities creating a great environment for our teams,’’ Jackson said. “It’s what we want, a chance for our student-athletes to play in a great event.’’

While Hoops in the Heartland comes at the end of the season, coaches throughout the Missouri Valley welcomed the return to a normal summer routine throughout a conference which had the seventh-best RPI nationally last season.

“The biggest thing is that we actually had a summer,’’ first-year Drake coach Allison Pohlman said. “It’s been a great opportunity to get in the gym with our student-athletes.’’

For Pohlman, that includes getting to know the game of Iowa transfer Megan Meyer.