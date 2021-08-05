Valley values Hoops in the Heartland

Hoops in the Heartland and the Quad-Cities have a place in the future of the Missouri Valley Conference.
New Missouri Valley commissioner Jeff Jackson said one thing he has learned during his initial months on the job is that the league’s coaches value a neutral site women’s basketball tournament and the Quad-Cities as its host.
Jackson gets what he has been hearing from coaches and administrators since being named as the 10th commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference.
He’s a basketball coach by trade, leading programs at Furman and New Hampshire in addition to working as an assistant at Vanderbilt, Stanford, Colorado State, St. Bonaventure, Southern California and Cornell before moving into administrative roles with the Big South and Big 12 conferences.
Jackson said during a video conference earlier this week he fully understands why coaches in the Missouri Valley want to maintain a neutral-site tournament into the future.
“As an ex-coach, I love it,’’ Jackson said. “You go into a neutral setting, you feel like you have a chance regardless of what the placing has your team seeded. A neutral site makes a lot of sense.’’
The Missouri Valley Conference has played its postseason women’s basketball tournament at a neutral site for the past 14 years, one of only seven conferences to determine its automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament in a neutral setting.
In partnership with the conference and Visit Quad Cities, the TaxSlayer Center in Moline has hosted the event known as Hoops in the Heartland since 2016.
Three different teams have won championships in the first five Missouri Valley tournaments held in the Quad-Cities, an event that will continue to be played at the TaxSlayer Center through at least 2024 under a contract extension announced in March.
“I’ve heard a lot of great things about Hoops in the Heartland and the Quad-Cities creating a great environment for our teams,’’ Jackson said. “It’s what we want, a chance for our student-athletes to play in a great event.’’
While Hoops in the Heartland comes at the end of the season, coaches throughout the Missouri Valley welcomed the return to a normal summer routine throughout a conference which had the seventh-best RPI nationally last season.
“The biggest thing is that we actually had a summer,’’ first-year Drake coach Allison Pohlman said. “It’s been a great opportunity to get in the gym with our student-athletes.’’
For Pohlman, that includes getting to know the game of Iowa transfer Megan Meyer.
“She’s an unbelievable shooter whose game fits exactly with what we like to do personnel wise,’’ Pohlman said. “… She will be a phenomenal addition for our team. Her basketball IQ is incredibly high. I feel like it will be a seamless transition.’’
Pohlman is one of three Missouri Valley coaches who are overseeing coaching transitions this summer, taking over for Jennie Baranczyk after she left for Oklahoma.
Robyn Scherr-Wells, who rebuilt programs at Davidson and Florida International, is the new coach at Evansville and Chad Killinger, whose resume includes stops at Nicholls State and East Carolina, is the new coach at Indiana State.
Andrea Gorski, who coached Bradley to its first Missouri Valley tourney title and NCAA postseason berth last season, welcomed more than a return to being able to work with her team this summer.
“There is a lot of energy and enthusiasm now and a lot of it stems from being able to get to normal, to be back out in the community and work on projects that we will no longer take for granted,’’ Gorski said.
Returning more experience than any team in the conference from a squad that reached the semifinals of the WNIT, Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren said the Panthers have had a productive summer.
“I’m extremely joyful to have had everybody on campus and to be around our young women as they work to improve. They’ve done a terrific job,’’ said Warren, whose team returns all-Missouri Valley guard Karli Rucker of North Scott.
Warren also welcomed a return to in-person recruiting, despite the long days, late dinners and sometimes cold gymnasiums.