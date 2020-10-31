Van Hauen matches Pingeton as Bees' all-time wins leader

Powered by four players in double figures and a defense that limited Culver-Stockton to 32% shooting, the St. Ambrose women's basketball team opened the 2020-21 season Saturday afternoon with a 77-58 win at Lee Lohman Arena.
It was coach Krista Van Hauen's 191st victory with the Bees, matching Robin Pingeton (Becker) as the program's all-time wins leader. Van Hauen, in her 11th season, can surpass Pingeton on Wednesday night when the Bees host Missouri Baptist.
Kylie Wroblewski, a Bettendorf High School graduate, paced St. Ambrose with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. She connected on 9 of 13 shots.
Madeline Prestegaard had 13 points while Anna Plumer poured in 12 and Jaynee Prestegaard came off the bench to chip in 11. Jamie Martens had nine points, four assists and a team-high five steals.
St. Ambrose had a 10-point lead at halftime thanks to holding Culver-Stockton to 25% shooting in the opening half. The Bees made 11 of 13 shots in the third quarter to build an 18-point cushion.
Payton Curley led Culver-Stockton with 14 points.
Men's basketball
St. Ambrose 83, East-West 62: John Kerr tossed in 31 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds as St. Ambrose cruised past East-West in its season opener Saturday afternoon at the Southland Center in Lynwood, Ill.
Kerr scored 14 of the Bees' first 22 points as they built a 36-19 halftime advantage. The 6-foot-7 senior missed only four of his 18 shot attempts.
Tom Kazanecki joined Kerr in double figures with a dozen points.
St. Ambrose, with nine offensive rebounds from Kerr, outrebounded East-West 43-26. After going 1-for-11 from beyond the arc in the opening half, the Bees knocked in six of 12 tries from deep in a 47-point second half.
Brandon Daughtry and Ben Muth each had 16 points to lead East-West.
Coach Ray Shovlain's Bees return to action Wednesday with a non-conference game at Trinity Christian.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!