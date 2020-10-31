 Skip to main content
Van Hauen matches Pingeton as Bees' all-time wins leader
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Van Hauen matches Pingeton as Bees' all-time wins leader

St. Ambrose women's basketball coach Krista Van Hauen during media day Monday at Lee Lohman Arena on the St. Ambrose campus.

 John Schultz

Powered by four players in double figures and a defense that limited Culver-Stockton to 32% shooting, the St. Ambrose women's basketball team opened the 2020-21 season Saturday afternoon with a 77-58 win at Lee Lohman Arena.

It was coach Krista Van Hauen's 191st victory with the Bees, matching Robin Pingeton (Becker) as the program's all-time wins leader. Van Hauen, in her 11th season, can surpass Pingeton on Wednesday night when the Bees host Missouri Baptist.

Kylie Wroblewski, a Bettendorf High School graduate, paced St. Ambrose with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. She connected on 9 of 13 shots.

Madeline Prestegaard had 13 points while Anna Plumer poured in 12 and Jaynee Prestegaard came off the bench to chip in 11. Jamie Martens had nine points, four assists and a team-high five steals.

St. Ambrose had a 10-point lead at halftime thanks to holding Culver-Stockton to 25% shooting in the opening half. The Bees made 11 of 13 shots in the third quarter to build an 18-point cushion.

Payton Curley led Culver-Stockton with 14 points.

Men's basketball

St. Ambrose 83, East-West 62: John Kerr tossed in 31 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds as St. Ambrose cruised past East-West in its season opener Saturday afternoon at the Southland Center in Lynwood, Ill.

Kerr scored 14 of the Bees' first 22 points as they built a 36-19 halftime advantage. The 6-foot-7 senior missed only four of his 18 shot attempts.

Tom Kazanecki joined Kerr in double figures with a dozen points.

St. Ambrose, with nine offensive rebounds from Kerr, outrebounded East-West 43-26. After going 1-for-11 from beyond the arc in the opening half, the Bees knocked in six of 12 tries from deep in a 47-point second half.

Brandon Daughtry and Ben Muth each had 16 points to lead East-West.

Coach Ray Shovlain's Bees return to action Wednesday with a non-conference game at Trinity Christian.

