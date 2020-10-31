Van Hauen matches Pingeton as Bees' all-time wins leader

Powered by four players in double figures and a defense that limited Culver-Stockton to 32% shooting, the St. Ambrose women's basketball team opened the 2020-21 season Saturday afternoon with a 77-58 win at Lee Lohman Arena.

It was coach Krista Van Hauen's 191st victory with the Bees, matching Robin Pingeton (Becker) as the program's all-time wins leader. Van Hauen, in her 11th season, can surpass Pingeton on Wednesday night when the Bees host Missouri Baptist.

Kylie Wroblewski, a Bettendorf High School graduate, paced St. Ambrose with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. She connected on 9 of 13 shots.

Madeline Prestegaard had 13 points while Anna Plumer poured in 12 and Jaynee Prestegaard came off the bench to chip in 11. Jamie Martens had nine points, four assists and a team-high five steals.

St. Ambrose had a 10-point lead at halftime thanks to holding Culver-Stockton to 25% shooting in the opening half. The Bees made 11 of 13 shots in the third quarter to build an 18-point cushion.

Payton Curley led Culver-Stockton with 14 points.

