Fran McCaffery sees versatility he likes as he watches Iowa graduate transfer Ben Krikke play.

In announcing the signing Monday of the Valparaiso big man who led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring last season, the Hawkeye basketball coach said he found a lot to like in a player who will strengthen Iowa’s frontcourt.

“Ben can score a variety of ways and shoots at a high percentage,’’ McCaffery said. “He is excellent in transition and has a high basketball IQ. Having a need to bolster our frontcourt depth, Ben is a tremendous fit and addition to our program.’’

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, arrives at Iowa with one year of eligibility remaining.

A three-time all-Missouri Valley selection, Krikke collected 1,596 points over the past four seasons for Valparaiso where he averaged a conference best 19.4 points overall and 21 points in league play last season.

He also averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in addition to shooting 55 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line last season.

Krikke said he developed a level of respect for Iowa coaches and players during the recruiting process.

“I can tell they are serious about success both on and off the court and many of us approach the game with a similar mindset,’’ Krikke said. “We all want to work and push each other to get better.’’

Krikke joins the Hawkeyes at a time when Iowa has a need for additional frontcourt personnel.

With Kris Murray’s decision to enter the NBA draft, Filip Rebraca completing his eligibility and reserve Josh Ogundele entering the transfer portal along with guard Ahron Ulis, Iowa has two remaining open scholarships following Krikke’ signing.

B.J. Mack, a 6-8, 245-pound forward from Wofford, is currently visiting the Iowa campus after spending time at Alabama early in the weekend.

Mack averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while earning first-team all-Southern Conference honors last season.

He previously visited LSU and plans to visit Arkansas and South Carolina before deciding he will continue his career.