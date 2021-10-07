Veteran Hawkeye women lose back-up post

INDIANAPOLIS — With all five starters returning from one of four Big Ten Conference teams to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament last season, Iowa begins a new year with plenty of possibilities.
The Hawkeyes were among a handful of teams mentioned as potential title contenders Thursday at the Big Ten media day, but coach Lisa Bluder finds herself dealing with more immediate concerns.
Sharon Goodman, projected to be the primary back-up to center Monika Czinano, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right leg during the Hawkeyes’ first practice and will miss the entire 2021-22 season.
Calling the injury “a tremendous loss,’’ Bluder said Goodman had elevated her game with her off-season work.
“Sharon was playing great. Last year, she shot 55% from the field and she was going to be a tremendous back-up to Monika because she plays so strong,’’ Bluder said. “She was playing a better level this year. Her game had really improved.’’
Goodman averaged just under nine minutes per game last season for the Hawkeyes, averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds as a freshman.
Czinano, who joined Caitlin Clark in representing the Hawkeyes at the league media day, called it a tough situation.
“It was a horrible thing that happened to her,’’ Czinano said. “Sharon is the most caring, good-hearted person on our team and you hate to see something like that.’’
True freshman Addison O’Grady will now step into an expanded role as the back-up at the post.
At 6-foot-4, O’Grady is the tallest player on the Iowa roster, but Bluder said she brings a different type of presence to the court.
“She isn’t as physically strong as Sharon Goodman. She is more of a finesse player right now,’’ Bluder said.
“We’re excited to see what (O’Grady) can do as she works with Jan (Jensen), who does a tremendous job coaching our inside players, but she is a different player than Sharon.’’
Bluder said it is possible Iowa will rely more on a five-guard lineup at times as well.
“We’re built for that as long as we can defend the other team with the size we have on the court,’’ Bluder said. “We’ll see how it plays out.’’
Led by Clark, who led the country in scoring and assists a year ago, Iowa is expected to challenge a Maryland team that returns five starters and six double-digit scorers from last season.
"It might be easier to get to the Sweet 16 than it is to win a Big Ten championship,'' Bluder said, pointing to a group of seven returning All-American players as an example of the league's depth.