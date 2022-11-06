Veteran Hawkeyes welcome additional depth

A new season for the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team opens with familiar opponents.

Southern University and Evansville, two teams the Hawkeyes hosted in nonconference games last season, visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena this week.

Iowa hosts Southern at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday as the second game of a season-opening doubleheader for the Hawkeye men’s and women’s programs. Evansville visits at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“It’s a good starting place for us with two teams who we know about from last year," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Both of them are pretty similar to what we saw last year and we’re just excited to get the opportunity to get out and play in front of people."

With road games at Drake and Kansas State to follow next week, Bluder said this week’s games should give Iowa an opportunity to take a look at several different lineup combinations beyond a starting five that is beginning its third season together.

The Hawkeyes have greater depth this season and Bluder said returning players realize that the minutes may be spread around more than they were a year ago when Iowa had fewer players to blend in.

“They see it in practice, see it in our rotations and they see it statistically how things play out every day in practice," Bluder said. "They see we are a much deeper team than we were before and I feel like that’s going to be a real advantage for us."

Curious to how her players viewed that, Bluder asked the Hawkeyes to write down how many minutes they thought they deserved.

“I honestly thought the total number was going to be about 300 and obviously only 200 minutes are available in a game, but it really wasn’t that far off," Bluder said. “It wasn’t much over 200, around 215, so what that tells me is my team is very realistic about their playing time."

Bluder said who will get those minutes remains competitive. Transfer guard Molly Davis will be in the mix for time in the backcourt while freshman Hannah Stuelke may be the first frontcourt player off the bench.

If a bigger post is needed than Stuelke, a 6-foot-2 forward from Cedar Rapids Washington, Bluder said Addison O’Grady and AJ Ediger have performed well in practice. Sharon Goodman, still a bit behind following surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, will also fit into that mix in time.

“I think we could go any of those ways and I love that versatility," Bluder said.

That is among the reasons she is anxious for the season to start.

“The season opener always has a kind of special feel. It’s the beginning. As I told the team, the beginning is the most important part because if you don’t start well it’s hard to get back on track," Bluder said.

“From here on out, it’s prepare for the next opponent, prepare for the next opponent. I think our team is ready for that. It’s time to reap some of the rewards for the hard work you put into it."