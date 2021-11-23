Vikings battle for tough home victory over Illinois College

“But with all that said, I told our guys that if you shoot 37% for the game and win, that means you fought. You really fought. And that's what they did. That's the only way you can win a game like that, is if you keep fighting every defensive possession.”

After battling for a 32-28 halftime lead with a game-changing spree to end the first half, the Vikings never lost the lead in the second half, only allowing the 4-3 Blueboys to tie it twice (at 37 and 54). Each time the game was tied, the Vikings found enough offense to get back the lead.

When the Blueboys tied it at 54 with 4:44 left, the defense came up with a couple of stops before Matt Hanushewsky (10 points) gave the Vikings a lead they never lost with a three-point play with 3:12 remaining. A Carr bucket at the 1:52 mark made it 59-55.

After Illinois College pulled within 59-58, the Vikings hit five of six free throws — Carr making two, Nate Ortiz splitting tosses and Luke Johnson (team-high 17 points) swishing two more for a 64-61 lead with :02.4 left.

IC's Troy Burrows took the ensuing inbounds pass and got off a contested shot from six feet beyond mid-court that banked softly off the board and rolled around the rim before falling off after the buzzer had sounded, ending a physical game between two scrappy clubs.