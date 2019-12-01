Vikings fall in ranked showdown with Wash-U (copy)

ST. LOUIS — Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine was on the cusp of collecting career coaching victory No. 500 on Sunday.

However, a cold offensive stretch late and an untimely technical turned the tide and cost the Vikings in a 73-70 setback to hosting Washington University in the top 20 showdown at the Wash-U Field House.

The nationally 15th-ranked Bears (6-1) closed the contest with an 11-5 run on the 17th-ranked Vikings (4-2) in the final four minutes that erased a lead the Vikings worked hard to get.

“Two top 20 teams, tough road matchup,” Giovanine said. “That was the biggest, strongest most physical front line that we'll play against and they really whipped us on the boards. They had 19 offensive rebounds and that's usually where we are really good. We just didn't do a good job rebounding the ball.”

The Bears finished with a 34-24 rebounding edge and turned that into a 19-8 advantage in second-chance points as the Vikings had only seven offensive rebounds.