Vikings fall on road to physical Pointers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Augustana College men's basketball team had found a way to survive its last two games without guard Carter Duwa, who is suffering from ankle issues.
On Sunday, the Vikings found it impossible to survive without Duwa and fellow All-CCIW selection Daniel Carr.
With Carr on the bench with three first-half fouls, the Vikings struggled offensively, falling behind by as many as 18 points. That deficit proved too large to overcome in a 79-61 non-conference loss on Dick Bennett Court to the hosting UW-Stevens Point Pointers.
Augie trailed 40-26 at halftime and the Vikings (4-3) never could cut the margin to single digits in the final 20 minutes. They got as close as 10 at 71-61 on a Matt Hanushewsky bucket with 3:39 left in the game before the Pointers closed it out with the final eight points.
Despite limited action in the first half, Carr still finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Luke Johnson led the Vikings with 12 points, while Nate Ortiz added 11 and Hanushewsky 10. Matt Hawkins added nine points off the bench.
Not including the offensive struggles, first-year Augie coach Tom Jessee pointed out similarities in all three setbacks.
“Those were three tough, physical teams,” he said. “We've got to learn to respond to that type of play and be able to effectively play on both ends of the floor against really physical, strong teams. Those teams are coming in CCIW play.”
That was one of the obvious stats from Sunday as the Pointers held a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint. The hosts were also good from the perimeter, making 8 of 16 3-point attempts and shooting 56% from the field for the game.
League play begins Saturday for the Vikings when they visit Millikin. They have all week to prepare for that as that will be their only action this coming week.
UW-SP (3-2) had three players in double-digit scoring, led by Garrett Nelson's game-high 18.
Jessee was also concerned with his team's focus.
“They scored in their first five possessions of the first half and they scored four out of their first five possessions of the second half,” he said. “We just weren't up to the challenge. We weren't ready.”