Vikings falter down stretch in CCIW Tourney loss to IWU

NAPERVILLE — Leading for 38-plus minutes of Friday’s CCIW Tournament semifinal game wasn’t enough for the Augustana men’s basketball team.
Third-seeded Illinois Wesleyan used a game-closing 17-6 run in the final four-minutes, 11-seconds to topple the second-seeded Vikings 74-70 at North Central’s Gregory Arena and hand the Vikings a loss that might have also ended their season at 18-8.
Without a win this weekend, and with being ranked No. 9 in the latest Central Region rankings, Augie’s NCAA Tournament appearance streak might be ending at six.
“I don’t think we’ll get a bid,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine of a spot in the tournament field that will be announced Monday morning. “We thought if we won at least one game this weekend that we would have a great chance to get in.”
That chance faltered in the final few minutes against the 19-8 Titans, who scored nine of the last 13 points to win the rubber-game of the three-game season series with Augie as Friday’s outing ended with a thud for the Vikings.
Senior Micah Martin was at the free-throw line with :03.6 left and Augie trailing 72-69. He hit the first free throw and the Vikings took two timeouts to set the stage. But Martin never released the second free throw as fellow senior Donovan Ferguson (two points, two rebounds), who had just been inserted into the game, was called for a lane violation as he and an IWU player fought for rebounding position.
“We told Micah to miss the second shot and Donovan just jumped the gun,” said Giovanine. “We thought Donovan gave us the best chance to tip it out, but we never got the chance.”
Cory Noe (17 points), who hit two free throws with :14 left to give IWU a 72-69 lead before Martin’s trip to the line, was fouled on the ensuing in-bounds play and hit two more charity tosses to ice the victory.
Seniors again led the Vikings, scoring all but six points in the game. Austin Elledge and Martin (six rebounds) scored 19 points each. Pierson Wofford added 15 points and eight rebounds as he converted some sweet moves throughout the contest. Lucas Simon, who hit 3 of 6 3-pointers and got the Vikings off to a great start, finished with 11 points.
With Simon nailing two early triples and Elledge a third, Augie led from the opening shots and were still on top 66-63 when Elledge hit three free throws with 2:42 left.
“I thought we had pretty good control of it for 35 minutes,” said Giovanine, whose club led 63-57 with 4:30 left after a Martin bucket.
IWU’s Peter Lambesis (game-high 28 points) hit two free throws to make it 66-65 with 2:17 left in regulation. Wofford then missed two free throws on the return trip with 2:03 left and another Augie foul led to two more Lambesis freebies with 1:36 left that gave IWU its first lead of the game.
“We just came up dry offensively,” said Giovanine, whose club shot 27% on 3-pointers (7 of 26 after making three of its first five) and 61% on free throws (11 of 18). “It’s hard to win with those numbers. We missed a couple of good looks and I thought we forced a few things. Guys got a little over-anxious and took a couple of bad shots.
“We had Pierson on the line with a one-point lead and he misses two free throws. That’s our best player. That’s hard to overcome. He’s a warrior and had a great year, and there’s nobody you’d rather want to have up there, but you have to make those to win.”
Down for the first time at 67-66, an Augie turnover was followed by Matthew Leritz (11 points) hitting a 3-pointer on IWU’s next possession for a 70-66 Titan lead.
Elledge answered with a triple to pull Augie within 70-69 with :35 left and great defensive pressure, including one double-team on the ball and a triple-team couldn’t net a turnover as an Augie foul sent Noe to the line with :14 left for his first two critical freebies ahead of Martin’s fateful trip to the charity stripe.