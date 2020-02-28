Vikings falter down stretch in CCIW Tourney loss to IWU

NAPERVILLE — Leading for 38-plus minutes of Friday’s CCIW Tournament semifinal game wasn’t enough for the Augustana men’s basketball team.

Third-seeded Illinois Wesleyan used a game-closing 17-6 run in the final four-minutes, 11-seconds to topple the second-seeded Vikings 74-70 at North Central’s Gregory Arena and hand the Vikings a loss that might have also ended their season at 18-8.

Without a win this weekend, and with being ranked No. 9 in the latest Central Region rankings, Augie’s NCAA Tournament appearance streak might be ending at six.

“I don’t think we’ll get a bid,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine of a spot in the tournament field that will be announced Monday morning. “We thought if we won at least one game this weekend that we would have a great chance to get in.”

That chance faltered in the final few minutes against the 19-8 Titans, who scored nine of the last 13 points to win the rubber-game of the three-game season series with Augie as Friday’s outing ended with a thud for the Vikings.