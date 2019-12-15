Vikings pull off CCIW upset, knock off Illinois Wesleyan

For roughly 38 minutes on Sunday, the Augustana women's basketball team looked like world-beaters.

And even with a rough finish in which the Vikings were outscored 11-2 in the final 1:48, the Vikings were still able to pull off a huge CCIW upset, beating nationally 22nd-ranked Illinois Wesleyan 86-80 at Carver Center.

The win was Augie's first over IWU since an 83-73 home victory in the 2016-17 season, snapping a string of five losses in the set.

It was arguably the best an Augie women's team had played in quite some time.

“Take away that last minute and a half, I would say so,” said Augie head coach Mark Beinborn, who liked the way his 6-5, 2-1 club answered IWU runs. “We answered every run, which they are going to have; they are a great team. We answered every run with solid defense, we didn't panic and start reaching and trying to create things. We stayed solid and kept communicating. Offensively, we worked the ball. That's something every coach talks about when breaking down a zone.”

The loss was the first in the league for IWU, which fell to 8-3, 2-1.