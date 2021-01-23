Vikings put opening women's basketball loss in perspective

There was one word to describe Saturday's season opener for the Augustana College women's basketball team: perspective.
“The big thing is, I'm not overly concerned with a lot of the things we didn't do well today considering we missed 38 days of practice,” said Viking coach Mark Beinborn after his club dropped a 69-42 decision at Carver Center to defending CCIW champ Wheaton.
Perspective.
And it was more than lip service for the Vikings who had two practices to prepare for the Thunder after spending 10 days in quarantine for a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
It showed that the Vikings hadn't had much time to work on things or even start to come together as a team that is trying to fill some big gaps in its roster created by graduation.
The Vikings scored the first four points of the game on buckets by Chaddah Hodges and Gabbi Loiz.
But that was the only lead the hosts enjoyed at an empty Carver Center. Once the Thunder took the lead, they never looked back. Wheaton led 15-11 after the first quarter and 38-19 by halftime.
Sluggish from the start, the Vikings were beaten on numerous occasions by Wheaton's fast-break attack that helped lead to 17 fast-break points, 40 points in the paint and 22 points off turnovers.
Hannah Swider and Hannah Williams led the Thunder with 21 and 16 points, respectively.
For the game, the Vikings committed 25 turnovers and shot just 23.5% (12 of 51).
“We just have to keep working on the little things,” said Beinborn, noting this season is going to be a work in progress right up until the end. “We know what we didn't do well and that's because we didn't have time to work on them.
“We're going to keep working and learn how to play together with all the newness.”
That transition included three freshmen who saw considerable action in the opener. Among those was former Rock Island prep Hannah Simmer, who led the Vikings with eight points. Classmate Linnea Johansen was held scoreless in her collegiate debut, but matched the team-best seven rebounds hauled down by former Rock Lauren Hall. The third freshman, Grace Nestich, matched teammate Gabbi Loiz with seven points.
Even with all the obstacles, Beinborn said he was proud of the way his team handled the situation.
“They made it clear they didn't want to make any excuses,” said Beinborn. “I love this group, they're tough, they're coachable and they are in this together.”
And they are facing more tough situations as they have a quick turnaround for their second game. They are scheduled to play at Elmhurst Monday evening.
“We don't have much practice time to work on the things we have to work on,” admitted Beinborn. “We're going to have to do it while we're in games. That's not ideal right now, but that's where we are.”