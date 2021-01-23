Vikings put opening women's basketball loss in perspective

Hannah Swider and Hannah Williams led the Thunder with 21 and 16 points, respectively.

For the game, the Vikings committed 25 turnovers and shot just 23.5% (12 of 51).

“We just have to keep working on the little things,” said Beinborn, noting this season is going to be a work in progress right up until the end. “We know what we didn't do well and that's because we didn't have time to work on them.

“We're going to keep working and learn how to play together with all the newness.”

That transition included three freshmen who saw considerable action in the opener. Among those was former Rock Island prep Hannah Simmer, who led the Vikings with eight points. Classmate Linnea Johansen was held scoreless in her collegiate debut, but matched the team-best seven rebounds hauled down by former Rock Lauren Hall. The third freshman, Grace Nestich, matched teammate Gabbi Loiz with seven points.

Even with all the obstacles, Beinborn said he was proud of the way his team handled the situation.

“They made it clear they didn't want to make any excuses,” said Beinborn. “I love this group, they're tough, they're coachable and they are in this together.”