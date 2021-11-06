Vikings see good signs despite season-opening setback

Experience and good shooting is a nice combination for a basketball team to have.
The Augustana College men’s squad found that out the hard way Saturday evening at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
The hosting Titans, ranked 17th in the D3hoops.com pre-season poll, shot 56% from the field and were 11-of-24 on 3-pointers (46%) in handing the young Vikings and first-year head coach Tom Jessee a 90-70 loss in the season opener for both clubs at the Kolf Center in Oshkosh, Wis.
The Vikings, who open the home season on Friday against No. 16 University of Dubuque, played without 2021 second-team All-CCIW selection Carter Duwa. The former Pleasant Valley High School prep has been nursing an injured ankle and was not ready for the opener.
While not going as well as hoped and dropping the fourth straight in the series between nationally prominent programs, Jessee said he learned a few things about his young team that started three freshmen and played three other first-years.
“The things that we knew were deficiencies are things that we need to continue to work on,” said Jessee, noting that his team’s offense has been ahead of the defense since the start of fall workouts. “The defense is not where we need it to be and we have individuals struggling right now to keep the ball in front of them and they got to the paint pretty easily a lot.”
Daniel Carr, a first-team All-CCIW selection last season, picked up where he left off. The junior from Colorado posted another double-double in leading the Vikings with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Matt Hawkins, one of those freshman starters, added 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and was perfect on four free-throw attempts. Junior Nate Ortiz added 10 points off the bench. Starting point guard Luke Johnson, a senior, added eight points, three assists and two rebounds.
Along with Hawkins, the Vikings started newcomers Chase Larsen (two points, two rebounds) and Nick Giliberto (six points, one rebound in 31 minutes). The other three first-years to play were Anthony Cooper (two points), Mikey Hamilton (three points, two rebounds) and Luke Seiffert (no points, two assists in limited late minutes).
Jessee liked what he saw out of most of the youngsters.
“It’s encouraging, for sure,” said Jessee of the play of all of his freshmen. “I told them that’s a CCIW-quality team and welcome to college and big-boy basketball. They have a taste of it now.”
He said he was impressed with the way Hawkins stepped up his game during the contest.
“It’s going to be a process,” said Jessee. “The guys have a great attitude and we’re going to keep coaching them and getting better every day. … We’re a young and inexperienced team, but we’re going to keep fighting and working.”
Oshkosh was led by its big three returning standouts. Eddie Muench led the Titans with a game-high 24 points. Levi Borchert added 19 points and Hunter Plamann chipped in 16.
The Titans scored the first 11 points of the game, a run stopped when Giliberto hit a 3-pointer with 17:01 left in the first half. Augie kept the game within striking distance and pulled as close as six before trailing 51-40 at halftime.
“That’s a really good team with veterans and grown men and we’re playing a bunch of guys playing their first college game,” said Jessee, noting he was impressed with UW-O’s much more aggressive defense.