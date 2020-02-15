Vikings survive crazy finish for key CCIW men's victory

Sheer craziness.
That may be the best way to describe the final few seconds of Augustana's 83-81 CCIW men's basketball victory over Carthage on Saturday at the Carver Center.
In the final six seconds of play, Carthage was called for a dribbling violation on an open drive to the hoop, Augustana's Austin Elledge split free throws, Carthage's Crishawn Cook, who was called for the carry, hit a free throw and then intentionally missed the second with :02.0 left, on which an inadvertent whistle was blown when Augie grabbed the rebound.
“What a time for an inadvertent whistle by the official,” lamented Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “It was almost setting up for a perfect storm for them.”
Instead, Augie had the final statement as time ticked off.
The possession arrow favored Carthage, so the Red Men got another chance to tie the score. On the in-bounds play from under its own basket, Carthage's Brad Perry got off a 5-footer, but 6-foot-11 Augie center Micah Martin swatted away the shot and Lucas Simon grabbed the loose ball as time expired.
Exhausting? You bet.
And it was almost that frantic from start to finish.
“The fans got their money's worth,” chuckled Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic, saying the last-second in-bounds play was set up for a 3-pointer to win.
“That was a back-and-forth game all night,” said Giovanine of the game that featured 13 lead changes and 10 ties. “We were down seven (42-35) at halftime, but we competed hard tip to buzzer and that's something we didn't do on Wednesday.”
And that was needed for the 17-11, 11-4 Vikings to keep alive their slim title hopes. With Illinois Wesleyan losing on a buzzer beater at Wheaton, though, it gave the Vikings a little breathing room to secure second place and earn a bye into the CCIW Tournament semifinals in two weeks.
“It was a great bounce-back win after we lose a shot at the conference title,” said Giovanine, referring to Wednesday's lopsided 70-55 home loss to league-leading North Central.
It was also a game in which the Vikings had to contend with a tough Carthage zone defense that caused havoc with Augie's offense most of the night.
It was also a great bounce-back game for Augie's Elledge. The senior guard was shut out in Wednesday's debacle and came back Saturday with a game-high 26 points. Pierson Wofford followed with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
“We always talk about not letting one loss turn into two,” said Elledge. “We really regrouped in the last two days and to come out here and beat a good team like that speaks volumes to the group we have in this program and what Coach G has set up. It was a physical game. That one was not an easy one, especially being down seven at half.”
Carthage (15-8, 7-7 CCIW) was led by Kienen Baltimore's 22 points. Cook added 19 and Jordan Kedrowski 13.
Augie had 10 players score in the contest and that was needed against a physical and athletic Red Men bunch.
“I thought we had a lot of guys contribute off the bench,' said Giovanine, rattling off his five subs who added 24 points and nine rebounds to a 35-31 rebounding advantage. “I'm really happy for those guys.”