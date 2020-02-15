Vikings survive crazy finish for key CCIW men's victory

“That was a back-and-forth game all night,” said Giovanine of the game that featured 13 lead changes and 10 ties. “We were down seven (42-35) at halftime, but we competed hard tip to buzzer and that's something we didn't do on Wednesday.”

And that was needed for the 17-11, 11-4 Vikings to keep alive their slim title hopes. With Illinois Wesleyan losing on a buzzer beater at Wheaton, though, it gave the Vikings a little breathing room to secure second place and earn a bye into the CCIW Tournament semifinals in two weeks.

“It was a great bounce-back win after we lose a shot at the conference title,” said Giovanine, referring to Wednesday's lopsided 70-55 home loss to league-leading North Central.

It was also a game in which the Vikings had to contend with a tough Carthage zone defense that caused havoc with Augie's offense most of the night.

It was also a great bounce-back game for Augie's Elledge. The senior guard was shut out in Wednesday's debacle and came back Saturday with a game-high 26 points. Pierson Wofford followed with 19 points and 10 rebounds.