Vikings zoned out by Pioneers

The Augustana College men’s basketball team battled to the final one-tenth of a second on Saturday and came “that close” to rallying for a home CCIW victory.
But as close as the Vikings came, they were really quite a distance from being able to pull off a win over the visiting Carroll Pioneers.
Carroll, using a deliberate offense to slow tempo and a frisky switching defense that confounded the Vikings much of the contest, made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Vikings for a 69-68 victory at the Carver Center.
“We prepped for it; I don’t think the zone was significant,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee, noting Carroll uses zones more than any team in the league. “Them changing back and forth is what slowed us down. We had to figure out going from one type of attack to another and for a young team, that puts them on their heels a little bit.”
That sluggish offensive attack proved critical as a 7-0 Carroll run stymied a good Augie start and allowed the Pioneers to dictate tempo the rest of the game.
Trailing the last 34 minutes and still down by seven with a minute left, the Vikings cut it to a one possession game with :18.3 left in regulation when Dan Carr hit a 17-foot jumper to make it a 68-65 contest.
Against Augie’s full-court press, the Pioneers (6-14, 2-9 CCIW) threw the in-bounds pass out of bounds giving the Vikings (9-11, 4-7 CCIW) possession.
However, Luke Johnson’s 3-point attempt bounded off the rim and into Carroll’s possession. A foul sent Carroll’s Eckahelo Simpson to the line where he missed the first toss, giving Augie hope. But his second crawled in for a four-point spread.
An Augie backcourt turnover on the subsequent possession and two missed Carroll free throws with :07.2 left the gap at 69-65.
Carr (13 points, 20 rebounds) then drilled a 3-pointer with that fateful one-tenth of a second left on the clock and the Vikings agonizingly without hope.
Johnson led Augie with a game-high 17 points, and freshman Matt Hawkins added 12 before fouling out of what was a very physical contest.
The Vikings played without Carter Duwa (foot). Nate Ortiz, a consistent offensive threat, was limited to 12 minutes of play and two points because of back spasms, according to Jessee.
After going up 61-54 with 2:55 left, Carroll did not score another field goal in the game, but hit 8 of 12 charity tosses down the stretch.
Justin Steinike’s 14 points led four Pioneers in double-digit scoring.
WOMEN
Augustana 67, Carroll 56: The Augustana College women’s basketball team made Saturday’s 67-56 victory over visiting Carroll a little more interesting than the Vikings would have liked but still managed to pull away for their second win over the Pioneers in five days to post their second three-game win streak of the season.
Augie, which beat the Pioneers 67-58 on Monday in a makeup game, used a great opening half to build a 14-point halftime lead. However, a frantic start to the third quarter allowed the Pioneers to crawl back within three at 41-38 before the Vikings answered with a 15-2 run to create enough separation to pull out the victory.
Macy Beinborn played a huge part of that key run as she started it with a 3-pointer, a two-point field goal and two free throws that extended the lead back to 10 at 48-38. Emily Breinneisen and Emma Berg followed with triples and Gabbi Loiz hit two free throws with 2:21 left in the frame to stretch the margin to 56-40.
The Pioneers never got back within single digits.
“For me, that shows the growth that we are achieving,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn of his team's recovery from that third-quarter meltdown against Carroll’s press. “We’ve seen that before and it snowballs and goes from 10 to 15. … We didn’t let it snowball outside of that couple minutes and we acted like the team we believe we are.”
Berg had a huge part of getting the Vikings the early lead they never lost. The freshman hit 5 of 7 3-pointers in the first half that allowed Augie (10-10, 4-7 CCIW) to race to a 41-27 halftime lead.
Berg finished with a game- and career-high 20 points to lead three Vikings in double-digit scoring. Beinborn added 16 and Loiz 14.
Carroll (13-5, 5-5 CCIW) was led by junior Kate Christian (16 points) and freshman Olivia Rangel (13).