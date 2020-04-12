Virtual tours connect campuses with recruits

“Our coaches are doing a good job of working not only with recruits, but with the student-athletes who are on their current rosters. They’re having to find creative ways to connect and I think they’re doing that. They’re doing a good job of communicating with their teams and with their prospective student-athletes.’’

Holmes said the St. Ambrose videos provide realistic images of what the university has to offer.

In its athletics video, St. Ambrose highlights its Campus Wellness & Recreation Center and adjacent Lee Lohman Arena as well as outdoor athletics facilities at the St. Vincent Center and Brady Street Stadium.

In its student-produced video, Monmouth College offers a tour of its athletics facilities accompanied by interviews with coaches of the programs whose teams compete at those venues.

Scots men’s basketball coach Todd Skrivseth said the video at Monmouth has helped connect his program with prospective players.

“A lot of the kids we recruit are from high schools in the region and know about Monmouth and what we have to offer, but we do recruit our share of out-of-state athletes,’’ Skrivseth said.