Virtual tours connect campuses with recruits

In his 37 seasons as the men’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose, Ray Shovlain has always believed that the Fighting Bees were in a good position to recruit whenever they could get a prospect to visit campus.
“Today more so than ever with the facilities that we have and the people that we have on this campus,’’ Shovlain said. “That’s always been our strongest selling point, getting the recruit to visit and see everything we have to offer.’’
With campuses closed for the final weeks of the spring semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting recruits on campus has become a challenge.
As they work to put the final pieces of 2020 recruiting classes together, athletic programs at several area colleges are now taking their campuses to recruits.
St. Ambrose University in Davenport and Monmouth College are among colleges that have posted virtual campus and athletics facilities tours prominently on their athletics websites, providing recruits with a chance to get a glimpse of what the schools have to offer.
“Nothing over time will replace the on-campus visit and giving prospective student-athletes a chance to see the facilities and experience the caring atmosphere here, but at this point in time all of our coaches are looking for more and new ways to connect,’’ St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said.
“Our coaches are doing a good job of working not only with recruits, but with the student-athletes who are on their current rosters. They’re having to find creative ways to connect and I think they’re doing that. They’re doing a good job of communicating with their teams and with their prospective student-athletes.’’
Holmes said the St. Ambrose videos provide realistic images of what the university has to offer.
In its athletics video, St. Ambrose highlights its Campus Wellness & Recreation Center and adjacent Lee Lohman Arena as well as outdoor athletics facilities at the St. Vincent Center and Brady Street Stadium.
In its student-produced video, Monmouth College offers a tour of its athletics facilities accompanied by interviews with coaches of the programs whose teams compete at those venues.
Scots men’s basketball coach Todd Skrivseth said the video at Monmouth has helped connect his program with prospective players.
“A lot of the kids we recruit are from high schools in the region and know about Monmouth and what we have to offer, but we do recruit our share of out-of-state athletes,’’ Skrivseth said.
“We had several players from California who were set to visit before all of this happened and the ability to have them on campus is so important, but right now the videos give us a way to give them an idea of what this place is all about until they can actually get here.’’
Shovlain and his staff are working to complete their 2020 recruiting class and the virtual tours as well as additional mailings and other contacts are helping make that happen.
“We are still actively recruiting some good players who can help our program and we’re doing everything we can to let them know what St. Ambrose has to offer,’’ Shovlain said.
“The video tour, it gives guys an accurate picture of what we have here and it’s well done, something that will hold a young person’s attention. It’s one part of it all. The hope is that it leads the prospective student-athlete to have an interest in St. Ambrose.’’
