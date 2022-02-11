Voters stick to your instincts when it's your time to vote

This year the Big 10 Conference's men's basketball player of the year award will be another battle like all years, and I pay attention to detail when both the local and national media bring up the award.

My issue is never with the school's media department; it is their job to promote any legitimate candidate.

The instant gratification of voters on the other hand ...

Let us start with Illinois center Kofi Cockburn. At the start of the year, it was a safe bet that he was on everyone's list. Those same voters knew he was being suspended for three games by the NCAA.

When Illinois suffered a horrible loss to Marquette without him, then lost to Cincinnati with him, voters looked elsewhere after just a couple of games.

Not a single soul saw Iowa's Keegan Murray as a candidate, and if they say they did, they are lying. Murray caught the country by surprise and for most of the season led Div. I in scoring; today he is fourth at 22.7 ppg.

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, who came off the bench as a freshman, came out of nowhere for a team that was supposed to finish 10th in the conference this year. That is not to happen; they are one of the nation's top teams. Davis is 12th in scoring nationally at 20.8 ppg.

Purdue's Jayden Ivey was "mentioned" as a candidate because he was stellar as a freshman and possessed a great upside as a player.

It was Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, however, who was looked at as Cockburn's competition, but the Wolverines are seventh in the conference with no chance of winning the title, and their season included several subpar performances before Thursday's upset win over Purdue.

Two weeks ago Cockburn dominated Wisconsin with 37 points and 12 rebounds and immediately became the league's favorite to win the award.

Why? Because it was the last game on voters' minds. Never mind that Cockburn has been dominant all year, the most recent game is all that seems to count.

This leads me back to Jayden Ivey. He was sensational against Illinois on Tuesday night. Because the Boilermakers beat Illinois, you guessed it: Ivey became the new league's MVP.

Except, that is not how it should work. Awards should be given to the best player, the most dominant player, the athlete that if he were not playing on a team would be average or below. Last month Ivey played against Illinois in Champaign; he scored 19 points but was a miserable 3-10 from the field. Not that scoring is everything, but it helps. Ivey is not in the top five in scoring in the conference.

The award is not based on NBA basketball scouts’ projections; it is a college basketball award.

Allowing one single game against a good opponent should not determine the award; it should be that the people who vote should be objective and watch other teams play when they are not covering the team they are assigned to.

Today — and there is plenty of season left — Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn has been the most dominant player in the Big Ten.

Minnesota's head coach Ben Johnson, Northwestern's Chris Collins, Wisconsin's Greg Gard, all mentioned the difficulty of trying to prepare for Cockburn. Johnson asked the media that if anyone knew how to guard him, please let him know.

It is not because he is seventh in the country in scoring, but that he is also fifth in the country in rebounding and ninth in double-doubles.

He is the first high-major conference player in the last 13 years who averages 22 points and more than 11 rebounds a game. Lastly, Cockburn is sitting at 40 career double-doubles, the most in the NCAA over the last three years.

Voters who feel Davis is that guy, Ivey, Murray, however, do not be swayed because of one great game or bad; it is going to happen.

Also, Buckeye fans, do not call me out: I did not forget about your power forward EJ Liddell.

Ohio State, however, has not been on the radar with some of the Big Ten's other candidates head to head. Trust me — when he does and outplays one of them, he will be the winner that week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0