IOWA CITY — McKenna Warnock enjoyed the thrill of the moment as much as anything.

Seeing her first playing time for the sixth-ranked Iowa women's basketball team since suffering a rib injury in a Jan. 18 game at Michigan State, the senior welcomed the chance to return to action in the Hawkeyes' 96-82 win Thursday over eighth-ranked Maryland.

Warnock saw 27 minutes of action in the victory, contributing three points, six rebounds and three assists, but admitted things were a bit different.

"I was just excited to be out there but yeah, I had padding all the way around me. I felt like a muffin," Warnock said. "But it was all good, good to be back."

Coach Lisa Bluder said Friday that Warnock's availability was not determined until the Hawkeyes' shoot around prior to Thursday's game.

"She was a warrior," Bluder said.

She was also a little sore following the game when she played a few more minutes than Bluder anticipated.

That may impact just how much she is on the court Sunday when Iowa visits Penn State at 11 a.m.

"We hope she will play," Bluder said. "She was pretty sore after the game. I think she will be available but we need to be a little careful. I don't think she will be at full speed. She wasn't the other night."

Warnock, the Hawkeyes' third-leading scorer and rebounder, just welcomed the chance to compete again after sitting out two games.

"I wanted to get back in front of the crowd and help any way I could," she said. "There has been a little pain, but I'm just trying to play through that and take it all day by day."

Bluder hopes Iowa is in a position where it can provide Warnock with a chance to get a few minutes but not overextend herself.

The Hawkeyes routed the Nittany Lions 108-67 when the teams met at Carver-Hawkeye Arena three weeks.

Bluder said that doesn't matter now, especially on the heels of the third win of the season over a top-10 opponent for Iowa (18-4, 10-1 Big Ten) and with a game at conference-leading Indiana up next on Thursday.

"Any time you get a win over a top-10 team, you worry a bit about a letdown," Bluder said. "And when that next opponent is a team you've already beaten by 40, you can't get caught."

She is quick to point out that the Nittany Lions (13-10, 4-8) have gone 4-2 in Big Ten play at the Bryce Jordan Center and are 11-3 at home overall.

"We did a great job on Makenna Marisa, one of the best players in our conference, the last time, holding her to five points when she averages 20," Bluder said. "We have to have that kind of performance again."