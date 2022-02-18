Warnock nears return as Hawkeyes face Hoosiers

As McKenna Warnock nears a return to action for the Iowa women’s basketball team, the timing couldn’t be better.

Coach Lisa Bluder said Friday she is uncertain how much the starting forward will be able to play but she does expect Warnock to be in uniform when the Hawkeyes face fifth-ranked Indiana twice in three days beginning Saturday with a 3 p.m. game at Bloomington, Ind.

Iowa will then host the Big Ten-leading Hoosiers at 7 p.m. on Monday in a game originally scheduled to be played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 23 that was postponed because of COVID issues within the Indiana program.

Bluder said she is “optimistic’’ that Warnock, sidelined for Iowa’s last four games because of an injured left hand, will see her first action since a Jan. 31 game against Ohio State at some point against the Hoosiers.

“I don’t know how productive she’ll be, but she’ll be in uniform,’’ Bluder said.

Guard Caitlin Clark welcomed the return of the junior has started in 50 of the 77 games she has played in her Hawkeye career.

“Whenever McKenna returns, it’s going to be huge,’’ Clark said. “I don’t think she gets enough credit. She does so much of the dirty work for us, rebounding, defense. She’s a hard match-up for people and is an undersized four who can step out and shoot the three.’’

Warnock is third on the team with her scoring average of 11.7 points per game, is the Hawkeyes’ second-leading rebounder with an average of 7.2 and her 50-percent shooting touch from 3-point range during Big Ten play is the most accurate on the team.

In addition to creating additional depth for a team that was down two starters and had just seven players in uniform a little over a week ago, Warnock’s return as a 10th healthy Hawkeye would be beneficial in delivering a physical presence that Iowa (16-7, 10-4 Big Ten) needs against some of the league’s elite teams.

“It will be important to get her back out there and into the flow of things,’’ Bluder said, pointing to a regular-season schedule that concludes with four games in nine days including three against ranked opponents.

Bluder acknowledges the four-game stretch, which concludes with a Feb. 27 home game against ninth-ranked Michigan, is a challenge.

“It’s a tough stretch, but also an opportunity stretch,’’ Bluder said.

Indiana (18-4, 10-2) is nearing full strength as well.

Starting center Mackenzie Holmes returned from an eight-game absence because of a knee injury in the Hoosiers’ 69-58 win over Northwestern on Thursday.

A unanimous all-Big Ten selection last season, Holmes leads Indiana with a scoring average of 17.1 points per game.

Bluder doesn’t mind the back-to-back meetings, saying that scouting work becomes easier.

“You only have one game to watch (to prepare for the second game). It’s your game and you’d be watching that anyway so it actually makes it much simpler than watching the five or six games we’d typically watch of an opponent,’’ Bluder said.

Bluder said the preparation time and travel evens out.

“I just don’t see it as an advantage or disadvantage for either team,’’ Bluder said. “We’re just anxious to get to play.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.