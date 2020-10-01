Waukee star is Hawkeyes' first 2021 commitment

Under head coach Fran McCaffery, the University of Iowa basketball program has focused heavily on recruiting in-state talent and the Hawkeyes continued that trend Thursday.
Forward Payton Sandfort, who is entering his senior season at Waukee High School in suburban Des Moines, made a verbal commitment to sign with Iowa and continue his basketball career there next fall.
Sandfort revealed his decision in an elaborate 88-second video on Twitter at about 7 p.m. Thursday. In it, he thanked all of his coaches and the Waukee community with scenes from his career before revealing himself wearing an Iowa sweatshirt.
It marks the 10th year in McCaffery’s 11 seasons as head coach that Iowa has had at least one player from within the state commit to the Hawkeyes.
Sandfort is the first player to commit to the Hawkeyes for the 2021 class. They had been the only Big Ten Conference program without at least one player locked in for 2021.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Sandfort could play either forward position at the college level. Rivals.com lists him as the 35th best power forward prospect in the country while 247Sports lists him No. 35 at small forward. It also rates him as the 138th best prospect in the country overall and the second best player in the state, behind Davenport Assumption’s Emarion Ellis.
Sandfort chose Iowa over Stanford, Utah, Minnesota and Drake. One of his Waukee teammates, Tucker DeVries, is the son of Drake head coach Darian DeVries. Sandfort also had offers from Air Force and Loyola.
He admitted in a recent interview with Hawkeye Report that he had a lot of people pushing him to choose Iowa.
“My cousin goes there and my uncle is a huge Hawkeye fan, plus I have friends at school who are going to Iowa,” he said. “I’m just trying to follow my own path and block out a lot of the outside noise and end up doing what’s best for me.”
Sandfort blossomed into a major prospect as a junior last season, averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 blocked shots per game. He shot 53.7% from the field, 45.3% from 3-point range (73 for 161) and 87.2% on free throws. As a sophomore in 2018-19, he averaged only 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.
He said in his Hawkeye Report interview that Iowa’s coaches told him he was their No. 1 priority for this recruiting class and that they have shown him video of Aaron White, Jarrod Uthoff and Joe Wieskamp to illustrate how they would utilize his talents.
“Coach McCaffery calls me once or twice a week to catch up and stay in touch and Coach (Sherm) Dillard also calls me quite a bit,” he said. “This summer when I was playing AAU basketball, I ran into Coach (Billy) Taylor at events where his son was playing and we would say hello.”
Sandfort has made multiple unofficial visits to the Iowa campus, including one less than a month ago, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic much of his contact with recruiters has come through Zoom sessions and phone calls.
His recruitment could pay dividends for the Hawkeyes in the future. Sandfort’s younger brother, Pryce, is rated as the No. 48 prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports after averaging 9.3 points per game and shooting 45.8% on 3-pointers as a freshman last season.
Payton Sandfort will be able to affix his name to a letter of intent during the early signing period, which begins Nov. 11.
The Hawkeyes are expected to recruit at least one more player for 2021, possibly more.
