Waukee star is Hawkeyes' first 2021 commitment

Sandfort chose Iowa over Stanford, Utah, Minnesota and Drake. One of his Waukee teammates, Tucker DeVries, is the son of Drake head coach Darian DeVries. Sandfort also had offers from Air Force and Loyola.

He admitted in a recent interview with Hawkeye Report that he had a lot of people pushing him to choose Iowa.

“My cousin goes there and my uncle is a huge Hawkeye fan, plus I have friends at school who are going to Iowa,” he said. “I’m just trying to follow my own path and block out a lot of the outside noise and end up doing what’s best for me.”

Sandfort blossomed into a major prospect as a junior last season, averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 blocked shots per game. He shot 53.7% from the field, 45.3% from 3-point range (73 for 161) and 87.2% on free throws. As a sophomore in 2018-19, he averaged only 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.

He said in his Hawkeye Report interview that Iowa’s coaches told him he was their No. 1 priority for this recruiting class and that they have shown him video of Aaron White, Jarrod Uthoff and Joe Wieskamp to illustrate how they would utilize his talents.